ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, IN

Underclassmen lead North boys golf to sixth straight regional title, tying IHSAA record

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ind. – The North boys golf team was introduced to a valuable lesson at Country Oaks.

Every score and each shot matters. The Huskies nearly learned this in a difficult manner. They didn't have their best stuff. A simple mistake also magnified a brutal finish.

Yet, there was North being introduced with the regional trophy. A young squad proving once again it has the talent to win championships, despite any obstacle.

The No. 11 Huskies shot a 308 on Thursday to beat Covenant Christian by four shots. It is their sixth straight regional title to match the state record held by Center Grove. The top three teams advanced to the state championship at Prairie View Golf Club next week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njiKU_0g66lgBS00

Three sophomores and two freshmen. North is here to stay.

"Six regionals in a row is not an easy thing to do," said North coach Keith Bagby. "We could have won by 10 or 11, but that’s beside the point. I’m thrilled with the win. We'll learn from this."

Start with the good: Daymian Rij continued to impress with a 1-under 71 to earn medalist honors. He did so while playing in arguably the most talented foursome on the course.

Related: Here's how North, Memorial and Mater Dei advanced to the IHSAA boys golf regional

His front nine was splendid with three birdies (Holes 3, 4, 6) in a four-hole stretch. Rij didn't navigate the closing stretch well with two bogeys including the final hole. But when the kid is dialed in, watch out. The sophomore credited a lesson earlier this week with instructor Todd Trimble.

"He helped me get dialed in with my wedges," said Rij. "That was the key. I was hitting wedges close and making birdies. I was hitting everything good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbJTp_0g66lgBS00

His teammates also showed enough perseverance to win the championship. Griffin Sohn and Brody Sorrell posted 78, while Peyton Butler shot an 81. The Huskies struggled to finish the round, shooting a combined 6-over on the par-4 18th.

Many noted Country Oaks was set up as difficult as it had ever been. Tees were moved from traditional locations. Pins were tucked and a steady wind made several holes play longer. North made fewer errors than the rest of the field.

"It showed me our team is really close together in skill level," said Rij. "If someone doesn’t play well or something happens, we can still play well (as a team)."

The other hurdle came after the round. Luke Johnston shot a 76 but signed for an incorrect score on his card and was given a disqualification. A simple mistake many talented golfers have made.

North goes into every season with the same goals: Win the City/SIAC, the sectional and the regional. The Huskies went 4-for-4 this season. Next step is a strong showing against the toughest field in the state.

"Disqualifications happen in golf," said Bagby. "It’s a game of integrity. That’s exactly how my boys play, honesty with integrity. We’re just thrilled to go to Indianapolis. Whatever we do at the state final is icing on the cake."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gflz6_0g66lgBS00

Memorial surprises itself with state berth

Evan Hudak thought this would be his final round of high school golf.

Memorial came into the regional with, admittedly, mild expectations. The team had talent but knew the odds weren't in its favor. For most of the lineup, this sport was secondary. A hobby, as Hudak called it.

One by one, scores were posted onto the board behind the 18th green. All but two of them higher than Memorial.

A spot in the state championship earned.

The Tigers shot a season-best 319 to finish third and claim the final ticket to Prairie View by one shot over Brebeuf Jesuit. Three other teams finished within four shots of Memorial.

"It all came together at the right time," said Hudak. "I'm excited for our guys. It was just kind of a hobby for some of us but turned into a skill we developed. We turned it into something today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyiLm_0g66lgBS00

This surprise was anchored by a pair of season lows. Nico Brougham paced the Tigers with a 76 featuring three birdies. The senior capped his round with a much-needed birdie at 18.

The other was a 78 from Hudak, the first time he had broken 80 in a tournament, with one birdie. Thomas Broshears shot an 81 which included a fortuitous bounce off a golf bag on 18 to avoid going out of bounds. Brady Wynn carded an 84 and Will Goris turned in an 86 from the fifth spot.

"I found a way to score," said Brougham. "I didn't hit the ball too well but found a way to get the ball in the hole. We had some doubts but continued to get better every week. It hit at the right time."

Gibson Southern sends two individuals to state championship

For one, this is just the beginning. For the other, it's a deserved cap to his career.

Gibson Southern had plans of sending its team to the state finals but will gladly settle for a pair of individual spots. Peyton Blackard finished second overall with an even-par 72, while Ryan Islam claimed the final spot with a 75. They are the first two in program history to advance to the state championship.

Such a round from Blackard was expected. The freshman has the talent to play at a high level beyond high school. He's lowered his own school record multiple times in recent weeks.

Blackard posted one of the best front nines in the field of eight pars and one birdie. A few errant drives cost him shots on the back – an OB drive at 15 led to bogey – but caught a break at 18 when his drive kicked back in play from the water.

"I played really well on the front," said Blackard. "I was keeping it in the fairway and getting on the green. It's been a good year. I've played well in some bigger tournaments. I hope to cap it off big."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Izmub_0g66lgBS00

For Islam, this was a year in the making. The senior shot a 74 last year at Country Oaks to miss the state championship by one shot. His goal became to play at Prairie View.

Islam didn't make many putts but scored well on a tough track. He was pleasantly surprised when 75 advanced without a playoff.

"All I wanted to do this year was go to state," said Islam. "I knew it was going to take Peyton and I to play (well) if we were going to have a good team score too. I kept staying in it and hit a lot of greens."

Gibson Southern finished fifth with a 323. Mater Dei was eighth at 330 with Pete Doepker and Kurt Denning shooting 80. Avery Justus of Castle missed a spot in the state championship by two shots with a 77.

Vincennes Lincoln finished 11th with a 342.

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Underclassmen lead North boys golf to sixth straight regional title, tying IHSAA record

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Tecumseh baseball advance to state title game

With an offensive explosion, the Tecumseh baseball team finally ended four years of semi-state struggle, as they beat Shakamak 12-3 for the 1A championship at Ruxer Field in Jasper Saturday afternoon. The Braves (19-12) were paced by junior catcher Conner Anglin, who blasted a solo home run in the third...
JASPER, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Gunn Named Indiana-Kentucky All-Star MVP

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana freshman guard CJ Gunn was named the series MVP after leading the Indiana All-Stars to a pair of dominating wins over the Kentucky All-Stars over the weekend. Indiana claimed game one of the weekend by a score of 104-77 at the Sportscenter in Owensboro, Ky....
OWENSBORO, KY
WLKY.com

Former UofL player named North Hardin basketball head coach

RADCLIFF, Ky. — Former University of Louisville guard Michael Baffour has been named North Hardin High School's new boys' basketball head coach. North Hardin made the announcement earlier this month. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana Men’s Basketball: Malik Reneau scouting report

After a recruitment reminiscent of Indiana’s open-and-shut courtship of Tamar Bates last year, Indiana landed five star 2022 power forward Malik Reneau from Montverde Academy about two months ago, on April 29. Reneau, the 6’8” 210 lb four man, played alongside fellow Indiana commit Jalen Hood-Schifino at Montverde Academy...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Montgomery, IN
Sports
City
Montgomery, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
yoursportsedge.com

Jabrion Spikes Starts for Kentucky but Indiana Rolls (w/PHOTOS)

Caldwell County’s Jabrion Spikes was in the starting lineup for the Kentucky All-Stars, but it turned into a long night against the top players from the Hoosier State. The Indiana All-Stars had seven players score in double figures in a 104-77 victory at the Owensboro Sportscenter Friday night. The...
OWENSBORO, KY
95.3 MNC

Two winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

Someone has a lot of cash coming their way. The Hoosier Lottery says a $100,000 and $50,000 pair of winning Powerball tickets were sold this week. The $100,0000 ticket was sold at the Main Street Kroger in Rochester. The $50,000 ticket was sold at the East Thompson Road Kroger in...
FOX59

Timing out the severe weather threat for Indiana today

INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have a stormy finish to our weekend in Indiana before a heat wave arrives this week! Timing of storm chances Sunday There is a chance that strong storms may pose a severe threat Sunday. The preliminary timing looks to start earlier in the day. As early as noon, thunderstorms may be in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

How Well Do You Know The Hoosier State? Count How Many You Can Answer

State symbols are any type of symbol or imagery, including animals, plants, rocks, and even articles of clothing, that are chosen by the residents and legislature of a state to be representative of that state. State identity and symbolic independence is an important part of our history and culture. State...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Johnston
WEHT/WTVW

Primetime Bar and Grill is coming to Evansville

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh bar and grill will soon make its presence known in Evansville.Prime-time Pub and Grill confirms to Eyewitness News they have purchased the former Roca Bar North location in Evansville. Roca Bar closed last October. Officials from Primetime said they finalized the purchase of the building just this week. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hoosieragtoday.com

Purdue President Mitch Daniels to Retire at End of the Year

Mitch Daniels is stepping down as president of Purdue University at the end of the year according to the school’s Board of Trustees. Daniels became the 12th president of Purdue University in Jan. 2013, at the conclusion of his second term as Governor of the State of Indiana. Before he was Indiana’s governor, he served under President George W. Bush as the director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2001 to 2003.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wibqam.com

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Ihsaa#Golf Course#Golf Club#Underclassmen#North
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, June 12, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
historic-structures.com

Tee Pee Restaurant, Indianapolis Indiana

The Tee Pee Restaurant, was an art moderne drive-in highlighted by a stucco-covered teepee, stood as a significant representation of 20th century roadside commercial architecture in a state where such examples are rare. Roadside architecture is characterized by structures designed as a direct result of the influence of the automobile....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Gov. Holcomb proposes giving back $1B to Indiana taxpayers

Feature film shooting in Southern Indiana tells local one-armed softball player’s story. Katelyn Pavey played softball for Lanesville High School, and she was a fan favorite for her spirit as much as her pitch. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the better part of a decade, the golf course been...
INDIANA STATE
macaronikid.com

First Annual Taste Of Evansville

Join us Saturday, 6/18 at the corner of Riverside & Main as WNIN brings you the first Taste of Evansville, a free-admission food event celebrating the multicultural influences of Evansville’s diverse culinary scene, alongside live musical performances and activities. Event Info. What: FREE admission includes free samples from all...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Easy method for landscaping: Use rocks!

INDIANAPOLIS – This is the time of year thousands of Hoosiers start outdoor projects. One of the biggest projects can also be fairly simple and inexpensive. There are many benefits to landscaping, especially with rocks. Did you know you can burn at least 500 calories an hour putting in a rock landscape? That’s the same rate of calorie burning as playing tennis. It’s also a quick way to make an area around your house look manicured. That was the idea one homeowner in Speedway had when she chose to put rocks in certain areas around her house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy