Public Health

Are 'super spreader' events here to stay even after the pandemic ends?

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

(WWJ) – For the past two-plus years now, there’s been a big question on everyone’s mind – when will COVID be over?

Many experts say it might not ever go away. The virus may become endemic, meaning it will always be “floating around in some form.”

So does that mean things like “super spreader” events – such as last weekend’s Mackinac Policy Conference that led to dozens of cases among those who attended – are here to stay, even after the pandemic ends? WWJ’s Zach Clark digs into what the future of large events will look like in a new edition of The Daily J podcast.

Detroit, MI
