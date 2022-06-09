ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBITUARY: Helen McLean Walters

By Carter Funeral Home
 3 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — Helen McLean Walters, 96, of Rockingham, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mrs. Walters was born, Jan. 5, 1926 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Soloman Mack and Mary Hasty McLean.

She was a graduate of Rockingham High School, Class of 1944, had worked in textiles and as a realtor with Thomas Realty. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of God of Prophecy for over 70 years, having served as a Sunday school teacher, church clerk VLB and Women’s Mission leader as well as many other offices.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Walters; and siblings, S.G. McLean, Lewis McLean, Billy McLean, Monnie Adcock and Nellie Bethune.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul E. “Eddie” Walters (Judy), Pastor Mackie Walters (Debbie); grandchildren, Paul Walters (Kelly), Mark Walters (Lisa), Jeremy Walters (Shannon), Amy Courson (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Ashley Wood (Steven), Courtney Dorsett (Tyler) and Steven Walters, Kali and Maci Walters, Mallie and Emery Courson and Jackson Walters; great-great-grandchildren, Greyson Dorsett, Caysin Dorsett ,Eastyn Dorsett, Bryson Wood, Camryn Wood and Tanner Wood; brother, Robert McLean; her church family; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the Rockingham Church of God of Prophecy, 139 Flowers St., Rockingham with Pastor Steve Gilmer and the Rev. Fred Fisher officiating. The family will greet friends from 12:45-1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Rockingham Church of God of Prophecy, 139 Flowers St., Rockingham, NC 28379; or to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 U.S. Hwy 1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is assisting the Walters family.

