When it comes to cast iron, Lodge is one of the most trusted brands on the market. Since 1896, the Tennessee-based company has garnered quite a following for its sturdy and affordable pans, which will last you a lifetime. In fact, Lodge has grown so popular that it plans to open its first-ever museum in Tennessee later this summer to give shoppers a behind-the-scenes look of how its beloved cast iron cookware came to be.

