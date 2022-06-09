ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lorraine Hansberry statue on display in Times Square

By Steve Overmyer
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxqwe_0g66kkkZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WrAA_0g66kkkZ00
Broadway legend Lorraine Hansberry honored with statue in Times Square 02:10

NEW YORK -- The legacy of Broadway icon Lorraine Hansberry is being honored in the middle of the Theater District.

As CBS2's Steve Overmyer says, her image will be on display to inspire the next generation.

"It's a little overwhelming in Times Square. It's crazy, but no, it's lovely and ...  We're a little, a few years late to celebrate the anniversary, the 50th anniversary of 'A Raisin in the Sun,'" sculptor Alison Sarr said.

Hansberry was the first Black female playwright to have her show on Broadway. "A Raisin in the Sun" was a landmark play which opened in 1959. It tells the story of a Chicago family growing up in the middle of segregation.

"Not only is she the first Black woman, specifically, to have a Broadway play produced, but she comes from a tradition of firsts, and so that reminder being a place at the center of our city for all to see is truly beautiful," Pace University professor Amen Igbinosun said.

It's an interactive statue with movable bronze chairs inviting all to sit a while and think.

"So much of public sculpture is hands off ... I wanted this to be a space where people could come and have a conversation and share thoughts and ideas," Sarr said.

"We need more reminders of who we are, and this is not just Black theater history, this is American theater history. This is America," Igbinosun said.

The statue will only be in Times Square through the weekend before it begins its cross-country tour for all to enjoy.

"I hope they have a better understanding of who Lorraine Hansberry was. I mean, we know at a playwright, but she was also activist for LGBTQ community and African-American equity and women's rights," Sarr said.

"We can sit down with this piece and think. Be present. Think, just for a moment, and that's powerful," Igbinosun said.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Brooklyn's creatives prepare for 40th anniversary of Coney Island's Iconic Mermaid Parade

NEW YORK - Thousands of sea creatures around the city are dusting off their fins and tails. They're spending this week attaching trim, gluing sparkles and painting banners in preparation for the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. The parade kicks off at 1p.m. on Saturday, June 18th.  "We get people from all over the country and all over the world coming, participating, and viewing the parade," says Adam Rinn, Artistic Director of Coney Island USA. According to the non-profit arts organization, the annual affair is the largest art parade in the nation, prancing through the People's Playground every June. After a two...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

75th Annual Tony Awards to be broadcast live on CBS, Paramount+ Sunday

THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® comes to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating live theater in a four-hour television and streaming event that will be broadcast live coast to coast for the first time.Full List Of 2022 Tony NomineesThe celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+* The...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS New York

NYC lifting mask mandate for 2-to-4-year-olds Monday

NEW YORK -- The health commissioner says he is confident the city is past the peak of this latest COVID-19 wave.It comes as case numbers have fallen by 26 percent over the past two weeks.As a result, Mayor Eric Adams is lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and day care centers, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.The mayor's decision to make it mask optional for young children comes just over three months after he lifted the mask mandate for kids in grades K-12. For some, it was a long time coming, but there are still many parents worried about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Tony Awards: Diverse group of shows up for top prizes

NEW YORK -- The Tony Awards are Sunday night, and CBS2's Dave Carlin has a look at the shows vying for two of the top prizes -- Best Musical and Best Revival of a Musical.Leading the way is "A Strange Loop" by Michael R. Jackson with a total 11 Nominations, and "MJ" and "Paradise Square" have ten nominations each. All three have Black writers creating the book in a Broadway season with inclusive, innovative offerings."A Strange Loop" star Jaquel Spivey is Tony-nominated for his Broadway debut in the Pulitzer Prize-winning show about the gay  Black experience and searching for creative...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

Stars hit the red carpet at the 75th Annual Tony Awards

(L-R) John Gallagher Jr., Lea Michele, and Jonathan Groff attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Roman Banks attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Antwayn Hopper attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City. Amber Ruffin attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Hear from the kids in the cast of Broadway's "The Music Man"

NEW YORK -- Sunday night's Tony Awards will feature performances from nominated musicals, including "The Music Man."Three child actors making their Broadway debuts spoke to CBS2's John Elliott about sharing the stage with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster."How cool is it to make your Broadway debut in 'The Music Man'?" Elliott asked the young cast members. "My favorite part is just seeing the audience feel so happy, you know laugh and smile," Emily Jewel Hoder replied. "It's incredible, especially because I'm making my Broadway debut with stars like Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. Like, how many people get to do that?" said...
MOVIES
CBS New York

VR LGBTQ+ museum wows art lovers at Tribeca Festival

NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking exhibition at this year's Tribeca Festival is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community by collecting and preserving personal histories.A larger-than-life sculpture portrays the artist who sculpted it, Patricia Cronin, and her wife, artist Deborah Kass. It was placed at Woodlawn Cemetery 20 years ago. "So I depicted Debra and myself with dignity," Cronin said. "So it's three tons of marble of the two of us."Full-size replicas of the work, titled "Memorial to Marriage," are in museums around the world, but now it's also in a virtual reality one."It makes me so proud to have the first marriage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC dropping school mask requirement for kids under 5

NEW YORK -- Children under the age of 5 no longer need to wear a mask in New York City schools and day care settings. It comes as the city's health commissioner says New York has passed the peak of a COVID wave. He says case numbers have dropped by 26% over the past two weeks. So the city's youngest are now able to drop their masks. "Definitely a good idea," teacher Jackie Tojdowski said. "I'm a teacher, and it's hard to hear kids speaking, and it's hard for them to learn when they're learning letters and sounds during how to read."Mayor Eric Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Hansberry
CBS New York

New research shows rent skyrocketing across Manhattan

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are getting priced out when it comes to rent.The median rent in Manhattan hit a record high of $4,000 in May, the highest price ever reported by the brokerage Douglas Elliman.That number is up 25 percent from May of last year. It's being attributed to a post-pandemic boom and high mortgage rates.Demonstrators marched through the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Thursday, chanting "The tenants united will never be defeated" and "Housing is a human right."Protesters told CBS2's Dick Brennan they can barely get by as rents soar citywide."It's just ridiculous. Everybody is not rich," Brownsville resident Brenda...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Tony Awards preparations underway at Radio City Music Hall

NEW YORK -- The stage is set for Sunday night's Tony Awards, and so are the seat cards inside Radio City Music Hall.The faces and names of stars such as Hugh Jackman, Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and more were put in place.Some of Broadway and Hollywood's biggest stars will be there, including Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarah Silverman, RuPaul and Billy Porter.TONY AWARDS"A Strange Loop" tops list with 11 Tony Award nominationsWATCH: Broadway and Beyond at the Tonys: Meet the nomineesWATCH: Broadway and Beyond: At the TonysMeet the nominees for leading roles in musicalsMeet the nominees for...
MUSIC
CBS New York

Performers announced for 75th Annual Tony Awards

NEW YORK -- Some of Broadway's biggest stars will perform Sunday night at the 75th Annual Tony Awards on CBS.The casts from the nominees for Best Musical and two of the nominees for Best Revival of a Musical will take the stage at Radio City Music Hall.There will also be special performances from Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Billy Porter, as well as the original cast of the 2007 Best Musical "Spring Awakening" and the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.The 75th Annual Tony Awards are this Sunday. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. with a streaming special on Paramount+, and the awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

National Puerto Rican Day Parade returns in NYC

NEW YORK -- It was a Sunday of festivities on Fifth Avenue for the 65th National Puerto Rican Day Parade.As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, the crowd was ready after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.There was a sea of flags, and plenty of music and dancing.After two years of not having the parade, the rain definitely did not stopping the crowd from showing up."Everybody is happy to continue to celebrate our culture, our history, our traditions, and just to be together again," said Neysa Alsina, a member of the parade's board of directors.Jessica Torres traveled from Florida to attend...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy