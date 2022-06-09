ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson Comes Out on Instagram & Introduces New Girlfriend

By Holly Haze
 3 days ago

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Rebel Wilson hopped on Instagram and wrote, I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.

She posted a photo of herself with Ramona Agruma. She is a clothing and jewelry designer who owns Lemon Ve Limon in Los Angeles.

It is not known how long the two have been together but they have been spotted out together at the Super Bowl and back in March in Cabo.

Rebel’s new Netflix movie, Senior Year, has been a hit so far as well.

Has a family member or friend ever come out to you? How did they do it?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

