ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

County Executive announces newest member of administration

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0brFwV_0g66jXGD00

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced the newest member of his administration on Thursday.

Jessica Horan-Kunco will be the new director of the Erie County Planning Department.

She previously served on Erie City Council, and as the executive director of the Erie Area Council of Governments.

Erie County Courthouse cafe will soon serve its last meal

She says she will be able to use her knowledge and experience working with the cities, townships and boroughs in Erie County.

Since Brenton Davis has taken over as county executive, the Erie County planning department director position has been vacant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Executive Pitches Fusion Cell Idea to Local Leaders

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis spent Thursday pitching his Economic Fusion Cell ideas to local municipal leaders. He hosted his first leadership meeting and discussed pressing needs for emergency services and first responders. However, his focus was on the Economic Fusion Cell and his idea to work with leaders around...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

North East community celebrates return of Gibson Days

One community favorite held in North East known as Gibson Days, made it’s return this weekend after a two year hiatus thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers told us that they are off to a great start for their first weekend back as they are seeing more vendors and more people returning to buy local. […]
NORTH EAST, PA
YourErie

Rep. Merski helping seniors apply for free bus passes

State Representative Bob Merski is helping seniors 65 or older apply for bus passes in Wesleyville Friday. Seniors at the Wesleyville Borough Hall are applying for EMTA passes, which allows them to use the bus for free. Representative Merski will also visit the Harborcreek Municipal Building until 1 p.m. Rep. Merski says it’s important for […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Sports
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Erie County Courthouse cafe will soon serve its last meal

The cafe inside the Erie County Courthouse will apparently soon be serving its last meal. And tonight, some are not happy with the way the transition is being handled. The cafe has been operated by local Chef Lisa Heidelberg who has a lease with Erie County. According to Heidelberg, she found out from an anonymous […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spruce Up Erie County to Distribute Supplies to People in Need this Saturday

People who are unable to afford cleaning and hygiene products due to poverty can get their hands on supplies this Saturday. Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) will be distributing free toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, dish soap, laundry soap, sponges, dishcloths and towels through its Spruce Up Erie County event.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

City Council talks numbers with auditors and flights with hillbillies

Titusville City Council received its 2021 audit and approved special events that include Relay for Life and the return of the Hillbilly Flyin at the airport. The city did receive some comments from the auditors, but there were no new findings. The auditors said their list of findings was shorter than last year.
TITUSVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Politics Local#Erie City Council#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

City departments team up to tackle neighborhood blight

There are opportunities for redevelopment in the City of Erie. Four eastside properties are being offered for rehabilitation proposals. Those who are interested in buying any of the properties can apply to the Erie Land Bank for the purchase and rehabilitation. “We know we can’t demolish every property, and it’s not good for the city, […]
ERIE, PA
WKBN

Local business leaving downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business says it is leaving downtown Youngstown. OH Donut Company made the announcement Friday on its Facebook page. The store opened in June 2021, but owners say the area has not recovered from the losses it suffered in 2020. OH Donut will remain open along Route 224 in Boardman, […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

L’Arche Erie and Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild hold quilt show

On Saturday afternoon, folks had the opportunity to enjoy the first local quilt show since the pandemic. L’Arche Erie held the event with help from the Hands All Around Erie Quilt Guild. They are a community service guild that shares the quilts with local charities including the Soldiers and Sailors Home and the Mercy Center […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Inside the Caretaker's House at Sigsbee Reservoir

One of the most famous houses in Erie is located on West 26th Street at the Sigsbee Reservoir. It's the Old Caretaker's House built in 1873. Many people who pass by the house probably wonder what it would be like to live there. Well, there's only one person who really knows.
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

PennDOT asking for public input on Mercer Co. bridge rehab, detour set for 2023

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for input on a planned bridge rehabilitation and detour in Mercer County. The bridge, located on Rutledge Road/Valley Road near the border of Jefferson and Delaware townships, approximately one mile north of the intersection with Route 258, is expected to undergo rehabilitation in 2023, however, PennDOT is asking for public input and comments on the project in advance of the work.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania begins planning celebration of 250th anniversary of U.S.

Pennsylvania is planning to be ground zero when it comes to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The state is taking the lead on the celebration because the Declaration of Independence and Constitution were signed in Philadelphia. Mercer County is already preparing for the celebration that...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Work underway at busy Sharon intersection

"It's always been one of the busiest intersections," says Sharon at-large councilman Carl Sizer. Where East Connelly Boulevard, South Sharpsville Avenue and the Shenango Valley Freeway all meet, so does some of the heaviest vehicle and foot traffic in Sharon. "With the addition of Speedway, that really increased the traffic,...
SHARON, OH
YourErie

Erie Playhouse creates scholarship fund named for former director

One longtime member of the Erie Playhouse who passed away in 2021 received a special honor on June 10. David Matthews was the Playhouse Managing Director from 1972 until 2006. The Playhouse created the David and Judy Matthews Scholarship Fund to pay tribute to the couple. The Executive Director at the Erie Playhouse said David […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy