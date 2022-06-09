County Executive announces newest member of administration

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced the newest member of his administration on Thursday.

Jessica Horan-Kunco will be the new director of the Erie County Planning Department.

She previously served on Erie City Council, and as the executive director of the Erie Area Council of Governments.

She says she will be able to use her knowledge and experience working with the cities, townships and boroughs in Erie County.

Since Brenton Davis has taken over as county executive, the Erie County planning department director position has been vacant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.