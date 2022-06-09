ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

San Joaquin County Registrar's Office knew of ballot issue May 27, didn't tell public until Election Day

By Ben Irwin, The Record
 3 days ago
Blurry ballot barcodes are holding up San Joaquin County’s election results. The San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters identified that there was a problem scanning ballots by May 27, but the information wasn't released publicly until Election Day at the county Board of Supervisors meeting.

By Election Day, rumors of ballot issues had already spread. The Registrar of Voters is following California elections code to respond to the issue, but Republican Jim Shoemaker, a 9th District congressional candidate, took to public comment to cast doubt on the election process in San Joaquin County. He’s since garnered several thousand votes trailing behind Rep. Josh Harder and County Supervisor Tom Patti.

“Leaked memos indicate the Registrar’s office has been quietly duplicating ballots with the assistance of 13 employees from an outside printing vendor,” Shoemaker said at the June 7 Board of Supervisors meeting. “That’s not how we should have found out. Best practices are not being followed in a room across the hall … the candidates, and more importantly the public, has been left in the dark for several days about this.”

Compounding crises have plagued the Registrar of Voters office in the days before the June 7 primary election. Their leader, Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty, passed away suddenly Saturday after short-notice surgery. Olivia Hale, the assistant registrar of voters who has led the county through the primary election since Ditty’s passing, said she learned of Ditty’s declining health May 27, the same day she got a call about a problem with mail in ballots not scanning.

“He said, ‘Something’s wrong. It shouldn’t be rejecting this many ballots,’” Hale said. “I called the print vendor … and we worked tirelessly through the weekend figuring it out — at first, we didn’t know what it was that was causing (the problem.)”

County Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Winn told the Record the board was made aware of the issue June 3, a week later. The Registrar of Voters and K&H Printers, the state-certified printer that produced San Joaquin County’s ballots, had identified the problem and the duplication solution which followed standard practice in California election code. Winn said Ditty’s passing the next day greatly complicated the situation, but he was able to tour the Registrar of Voters office where ballots are counted June 6 to view the process in action himself.

“From my experience, when you release information to the public, you want to make sure it’s accurate and complete,” Winn said. “From my vantage point, it was probably fairer to provide that in a board meeting, where not only people are there watching, but people who want to view it after the board meeting can, and the media and everybody else have the same opportunity to not only hear what we’ve done but ask questions.”

Supervisor Kathy Miller, who also toured the Registrar of Voters office June 6, said social media has changed the landscape of how information is spread.

“I don’t think the old way of thinking about distributing information necessarily works anymore. I think you have to assume people are going to attribute conspiracies to anything the government does,” Miller said. “My belief is when they made the decision, they didn’t want to make a big deal out of something that wasn’t a big deal. However … everyone immediately says, ‘Oh, they’re duplicating ballots.’ Of course we are. We do that every election. But they spin it in a way that makes it seem unusual, that there’s something wrong going on.”

Miller said she believes government should be out in front of everything now with fact-based information and data.

“I just don’t know that we have the option anymore of kind of hunkering down and saying, ‘Look, we’re the county we know what’s going on, we know how to do this,’” Miller said. “Nobody trusts each other anymore. It’s sad, but it’s the truth.”

In the last election cycle, San Joaquin County had a series of fumbles under former Registrar of Voters Melinda Dubroff. A local race was absent from some 2,265 sample ballots, along with a campaign statement from state Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua. Despite meeting all required election deadlines, Dubroff resigned in February 2021. Ditty was hired to replace Dubroff — with former Registrar Austin Erdman filling in for the gubernatorial recall election last year — and now Hale has stepped up to lead after Ditty’s passing.

Duplicating ballots is a standardized process established in California elections code that Hale said is usually conducted on 1-2% of ballots every election. Roughly 30% of well over 100,000 vote-by-mail ballots are now being duplicated in response to the printing issue. Hale welcomed anyone interested in learning about or observing the process to come receive a tour at the Registrar of Voters office in downtown Stockton.

"I definitely want them to come in," Hale said. "I grew up in this community. I want to make sure we're doing it the right way and that we're supporting our community in making sure every vote counts. We want (the public) to see the process. We want them to believe in what we're doing."

Record reporter Ben Irwin covers Stockton and San Joaquin County government. He can be reached at birwin@recordnet.com or on Twitter @B1rwin. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Green Achers
3d ago

Well, our local ballot drop off at City Hall closed 3 hours early on Election Day, so no surprise the State issued tainted ballots. It's one fraud election after another in California... and that's why we don't even expect a fair election anymore.

