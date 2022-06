In light of recent criminal escapades by juveniles, sheriff warns: don’t leave your car unlocked, and don’t leave anything valuable – particularly a gun – inside. They may not be ready to join the ranks of “the Fast and the Furious.” But a group of area teenagers still pulled off some high jinx worthy of Vin Diesel after local sheriff’s deputies caught them tooling around Burlington in a stolen pickup on Monday.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO