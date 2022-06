Stranded in Chiang Mai is not the way our 20-year-old daughter, Piper, anticipated her study-abroad experience to end. She left in May with 20 other LSU students to experience LSU’s Global Leadership Program, which was a huge success. The problem started last week on the day Piper was supposed to fly back to Bangkok for her trip home. Though she was feeling fine, she and one other student tested positive for COVID. Fortunately, Ozzie Crocco, assistant professor of Leadership and Human Resource Development at LSU, stepped up to help in ways we didn’t even know we needed.

