Chicago, IL

Thank You Thursday: Sending a thanks to volunteers

By Brian Althimer
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s Thank You Thursday on Chicago’s Afternoon News, WGN Radio...

wgnradio.com

letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO.

A few weeks ago, a video surfaced of an actual bird laying an egg just a few inches away from the "L" train. Well, we saw another very special event yesterday in the heart of Chicago. Check out this video of a fox carrying a dead animal. It's hard to...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

There’s a Wild Turkey wandering the North Burbs

There’s a wild turkey wandering the north suburbs of Chicago. The large bird has been seen in Morton Grove and possibly in Highland Park, Wilmette, Skokie, and the Edgebrook neighborhood. Sightings started on May 31st. Wildlife experts warn that you should keep your distance from the wild turkey. Source:...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Old Irving Park pancake house closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Golden Nugget Pancake House Closes In Old Irving Park After 52 Years, Leaving Neighbors ‘Heartbroken’: The neighborhood’s Golden Nugget, once a 24-hour spot, closed Sunday after struggling with slower sales and finding workers.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Can coffee help you live longer?

Recent studies say yes, but only caffeinated, not de-caf. Chicago's Metropolis Coffee will be serving more of both at O'Hare's Terminal 5. Two recent studies show drinking 1.5 to 3.5 cups of coffee per day can reduce heart disease and lengthen your life. WGN’s Steve Alexander taps into WGN legend Lyle Dean for part of that information, which is good news for coffee roasters like Tony Dreyfuss, who co-founded Metropolis Coffee with his father, Jeff. Business is good as Chicago City Council just OK’d a second coffee shop location in O’Hare’s Terminal 5 for Metropolis. And Metropolis continues to do good by partnering with Aspire, a non-profit focused on helping children and adults with disabilities live as independently as possible to start an Aspire-branded coffee business.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Tiki

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a good time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week -- Tiki. Tiki is a 6-month-old Terrier mix who loves to play! Her favorite toys are stuffed animals, she tries very hard not to rip them up. She isn't picky when it comes to treats. She's food motivated and would enjoy continued obedience training with her future owner.The world is an exciting place for Tiki, she likes interacting with dog friends and is curious about kids. She shows her affection with kisses and tail wags. This spunky pup is full of energy. She would do best with...
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CPD victim-blamed Lily Shambrook’s mom. Safe streets protest planned this Sunday.

Content warning: This post includes descriptions of children’s deaths. The death of a small child is the most awful thing that can happen to a parent. Sadly, the Chicago Police Department made things even worse for the loved ones of Elizabeth Grace Shambrook, the 3-year-old who was killed by a semi driver yesterday on Leland Avenue in Uptown, by falsely suggesting that her mother caused the crash.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Jibarito – a Chicago Staple

With the Puerto Rican Festival running Thursday through Sunday in Humboldt Park, NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says there’s a sandwich you need to know about. It’s the jibarito – a creation widely acknowledged to have started in Chicago more than 20 years ago by a Puerto Rican restaurant owner. Borinquen gets the credit for starting it, but boy has the jibarito spread throughout the city, and not just near its Humboldt Park roots. The key: sourcing a lot of plantains.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood District police commander expresses hope about possibilities for community cooperation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood community is in prayer after two of its police officers were shot just days apart recently. Chicago Police Englewood (7th) District Cmdr. Rodney Hill talked with CBS 2's Steven Graves Friday about officer morale and his outlook on the summer season. A neighborhood cleanup effort in Englewood on Friday began with a prayer. In the greater Englewood community - prayers to heal hurt, but also foster hope. "I had two officers shot, and both survived. They're doing well," Cmdr. Hill said, "and that's a blessing." At the cleanup effort, Cmdr. Hill took...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

When bad things happen to good people, Bob Clifford with Clifford Law Office is who they call

Bob Clifford, the founder of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, joins host Jon Hansen on Let’s Get Legal to discuss their decades of experience dedicated to serving the needs of clients in the Chicago area and throughout the nation. Listen in while Bob shares some cases they are currently working on and the importance of proper litigation. Then, Bob and Jon talk about water safety and summer travel precautions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago festival organizers announce free gas giveaway for attendees

CHICAGO - Organizers of the 29th annual Caribbean International Festival of Life have announced a major gas giveaway. The festival will be held July 2-4 in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. On Thursday, organizers announced a $3,000 gas giveaway. A portion will be given to festival attendees in the form...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dane Neal fills in for Dean | Sunday June 6th

Dane Neal is in for Dean this week, but we still get to hear from Dean! Dean calls in from Graceland to give a review of the new Elvis movie and say hi to the crew. Then Dane previews the Sunday race day slate with interviews from Jill Gregory, EVP and General Manager of Sonoma Raceway, and then race car drivers, Derek Thorn, Alex Palou, and Martin Truex.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago woman promoting West Side businesses on 'Black Wall Street'

CHICAGO (CBS)-- For many years, economic development has, for the most part, stalled on Chicago's West Side with high rates of poverty and unemployment.But one Lawndale native is on a mission to change that.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek met a West Side superhero who retired from her first career in cosmetology to fulfill her purpose and breathe life into the neighborhood she calls home.Lavern Herron doesn't just dream of a vibrant Lawndale. She's creating it."This is the way they start," Herron said. "They start here. Just displaying their stuff and getting the confidence they need to make sure that they can go...
CHICAGO, IL

