Nichols Hills Woman On House Arrest For Manslaughter Accused Of Touching Minor

A metro woman on house arrest for manslaughter is in trouble with the law again. This time, Nichols Hills police arrested Grace Huff, 24, this week on accusations of having child pornography and touching a teenage girl.

Nichols Hills police were alerted by Microsoft, the makers of XBOX. Police said the company intercepted messages and inappropriate photos between Huff and a 15-year-old.

Investigators outlined Huff's alleged crimes in a four-page affidavit filed this week. They said Microsoft notified the police department that Huff and the teenage girl messaged about a meetup to take place on June 5th. The two allegedly planned to meet at a metro restaurant where they both worked.

The day before the "meetup" Nichols Hills police contacted Huff at work and brought her to headquarters for an interview. According to the affidavit, Huff told investigators she knew the victim was 15 years old and they messaged each other through XBOX. She admitted to sending topless photos of herself to the teen and receiving topless pictures of the victim.

Police also interviewed the 15-year-old. She told them some of the messages between her and Huff were sexually explicit. The victim admitted the two kissed in the bathroom at work.

The accusations come only months after Huff was released from serving a 20-year sentence for the 2019 shooting death of Montana Sullivan. An Oklahoma County judge reduced Huff's prison time to two years of house arrest.

“We didn’t think she would mess up,” said Chris Sullivan, Montana Sullivan’s father. “We really didn’t.”

Chris Sullivan said because of the new allegations he may now get justice for his daughter's death.

“The stipulation was if she messed up, she would go back for the full time of the sentence,” said Sullivan. “Which now would be roughly 19 years.”

Huff has not been formally charged by the Oklahoma County District Attorney.