A long-haired Maine coon cat named Oreo is the focus of a GoFundMe campaign after barely surviving being lost for more than a month. Oreo, who is a year and a half old, was an orphaned kitten after his mother and a couple of siblings were hit by a car, said Kristine Maas Truedson, of Lewiston. The Truedons were living in Lenore at the time, and a friend who found...

LEWISTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO