During the 85 workdays of the 2022 annual regular session, the Louisiana Legislature passed and sent to the governor about 800 bills on all manner of topics, including banning transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sporting events at school to $300 million towards what likely be a new $3 billion bridge over the Mississippi River bridge to pay increases for teachers, professors, prison guards and others.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO