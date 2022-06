PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they are investigating a hate crime after a double shooting and attack in Kensington. Investigators say someone shot two women. A third victim, who is transgender, was beaten during the violence. Police say all victims were coming from an underground hookah lounge, which was about two and half blocks from where the shooting and beating happened. A double shooting and a brutal beating unfolded early Sunday morning in Kensington. Police say when they arrived at the 300 block of Westmoreland Street, they found two women shot and another person badly beaten. They say the victim beaten was transgender and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO