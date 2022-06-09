South-Western Subject Matter: Summer marked by transition at middle school level

Middle school is a critical time in youths’ upbringing as they transition from childhood to adolescence. It is full of change, excitement, challenges and new opportunities for self-discovery.

This summer, the South-Western City School District will embark on this journey with middle schoolers as they move out of four existing buildings and finalize the construction of a new Beulah Park Middle School (formerly Brookpark Middle School), Finland Middle School, Norton Middle School and Pleasant View Middle School. Additionally, Jackson Middle School is being expanded.

Given the challenges our students have faced over the past two years from the pandemic, they are more than ready for a new place to call home. The new buildings will feature state-of-the-art technology, dedicated laboratories for science, life-skills and technology, modern music and art rooms and several spaces designed for collaborative and flexible learning. In addition to the main gymnasium, there is also an auxiliary gym to allow for even more extracurricular activities and events. Our hope is that every student will find a place in the new school.

South-Western City School District:Board approves three-year teachers contract

At Norton Middle School this past year, we eagerly have watched the construction process right outside our back doors. With blueprints, architectural renderings and our imaginations, we tried to envision what the new building will look like. As the second semester began, we focused on the opportunity to reimagine what it will mean to be a Wildcat in our new home. With the help of staff and this fall’s eighth graders, we thoughtfully developed a plan for expectations at the new school. A new CATS matrix was created: collaborative, accountable, thoughtful and scholarly. These positive principles are the foundation for this “new Norton” we hope to establish.

South-Western City School District:Financial picture about as expected, treasurer says

As we packed up our belongings and said goodbye to the eighth-graders, we carefully chose memorabilia to move over to the new building. A few alumni visited in late May to take a walk down memory lane. They reminisced about sock hops in the gymnasium, battles of the bands in the cafeteria and former teachers and friends. All of our middle schools are full of a rich history, with fun memories, friendships and lasting learning. If the walls could talk, I can only imagine the stories we would hear.

And so we honor our past school members. We are grateful to our present community for allowing us to build these new facilities. And we are excited for what the future holds inside each one of these school buildings. It is our hope that you will join us in August for our dedication ceremonies and take a look at what will be our new homes for learning for many years to come.

Elizabeth Ketcham is the principal of Norton Middle School.