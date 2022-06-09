Michigan police chief recommends firing of officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Something in the Water is coming to D.C. for the first time but the festival isn’t just bringing summer music — it’s also shutting down roads, starting Monday. The beats won’t drop until Friday, but parking restrictions and street closures to set up the festival will start Monday, according to D.C. police. Most of the closures will last past the end of the Pharrell Williams’ festival which marks Juneteenth weekend.

9 HOURS AGO