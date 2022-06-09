Michigan police chief recommends firing of officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

A West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday. The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was also released by the Washington County sheriff’s office on Friday.
For years, violent crime has been on the rise in the District. The number of homicides so far this year already outpaces those last year by 10%, District crime data shows. The grim statistics put 2022 on track to become the most violent year in the District in nearly two decades.
Last Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was with state Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder at the South Mountain Creamery in Frederick to begin a long, enviable journey upon Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail. The trail, now in its 10th year, was created to highlight the Maryland dairy industry. For 2022,...
Something in the Water is coming to D.C. for the first time but the festival isn’t just bringing summer music — it’s also shutting down roads, starting Monday. The beats won’t drop until Friday, but parking restrictions and street closures to set up the festival will start Monday, according to D.C. police. Most of the closures will last past the end of the Pharrell Williams’ festival which marks Juneteenth weekend.
The strong storms Wednesday produced a brief “spin-up tornado” near Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The EF-0 tornado had an estimated wind speed of 85 mph, covering some 3.3 miles and a width of about 75 yards. The start of the severe storm was the result...
RuQuan Johnson, a former D.C. student, was critical of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s efforts to prevent gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally Saturday. Johnson, now a student at Harvard University, said he spoke with Bowser two years ago about creating safer spaces for residents. She said she would handle it.
Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker said Friday that he’s suspending his campaign for Maryland governor, effective immediately. In a series of tweets, Baker cited “financial challenges” his campaign is facing “in the coming weeks.”. “My running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made...
Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
Over the past six weeks the public has been able to take a tour of the large marble temple — but Saturday was the last day to check out the inside of D.C.’s Church of Latter Day Saints Temple. “It’s been a great opportunity for us to let...
