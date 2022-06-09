ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan police chief recommends firing of officer charged with murder in fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan police chief recommends...

WTOP

Maryland shooting suspect charged, name released

A West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday. The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was also released by the Washington County sheriff’s office on Friday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Gov. Hogan begins delicious journey along Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail

Last Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was with state Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder at the South Mountain Creamery in Frederick to begin a long, enviable journey upon Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail. The trail, now in its 10th year, was created to highlight the Maryland dairy industry. For 2022,...
WTOP

Something in the Water music festival shuts down DC roads, parking starting Monday

Something in the Water is coming to D.C. for the first time but the festival isn’t just bringing summer music — it’s also shutting down roads, starting Monday. The beats won’t drop until Friday, but parking restrictions and street closures to set up the festival will start Monday, according to D.C. police. Most of the closures will last past the end of the Pharrell Williams’ festival which marks Juneteenth weekend.
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WTOP

Tornado confirmed in St. Mary’s County during Wednesday storms

The strong storms Wednesday produced a brief “spin-up tornado” near Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The EF-0 tornado had an estimated wind speed of 85 mph, covering some 3.3 miles and a width of about 75 yards. The start of the severe storm was the result...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOP

Former DC student criticizes Mayor Bowser in March for Our Lives speech

RuQuan Johnson, a former D.C. student, was critical of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s efforts to prevent gun violence during the March for Our Lives rally Saturday. Johnson, now a student at Harvard University, said he spoke with Bowser two years ago about creating safer spaces for residents. She said she would handle it.
EDUCATION
WTOP

Rushern Baker suspends campaign for Maryland governor

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker said Friday that he’s suspending his campaign for Maryland governor, effective immediately. In a series of tweets, Baker cited “financial challenges” his campaign is facing “in the coming weeks.”. “My running mate Nancy Navarro and I have made...
WTOP

Maryland launches next study for new Bay Bridge span

Maryland is moving closer to a new span for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Gov. Larry Hogan said Friday that the state is launching a “critical” $28 million study that will look into the new crossing and also examine traffic solutions for the entire 22-mile corridor from the Severn River Bridge to the U.S. 50/301 split.
WTOP

Final day for the DC Latter Day Saints Temple open house

Over the past six weeks the public has been able to take a tour of the large marble temple — but Saturday was the last day to check out the inside of D.C.’s Church of Latter Day Saints Temple. “It’s been a great opportunity for us to let...
RELIGION

