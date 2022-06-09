ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan football snubbed by 5-star QB C.J. Carr, who commits to Notre Dame

By Chandler Engelbrecht, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QR5ki_0g66ipzO00

Michigan football let one get away.

Five-star quarterback and Saline native C.J. Carr officially committed Thursday to Notre Dame, picking the Fighting Irish over U-M, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and Wisconsin. The class of 2024 prospect is the grandson of Lloyd Carr, who coached the Wolverines from 1995-2007 and won the 1997 national championship .

Lloyd Carr led Michigan to a 122-40 record and five Big Ten conference championships in his 12-year run as the program's head coach. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

[ Celebrate 25th anniversary of Michigan football's championship season with our new book ]

At 6 feet 3 and 190 pounds, C.J. Carr is the No. 1 player in Michigan and the No. 5 best quarterback in 247 Sports' composite rankins. He threw for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2021, leading the Hornets to a 9-1 record during his sophomore season. He was an honorable mention on the Free Press' All-State teams .

Carr's first year as Saline's starter ended with a 32-20 loss to Canton in the first round of the state playoffs.

Carr's younger brother, Chad, died at age 5 in 2015 due to Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, an aggressive brain cancer . Chad's story spawned the ChadTough foundation .

READ MORE: Why legacy QB C.J. Carr spurned Michigan football for Notre Dame

THE ISSUE: Why leadership void may explain Michigan's football's slow recruiting start

TRENDING: Harbaugh said his bonus money would go to Michigan athletics employees. Here's what happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hd8Iv_0g66ipzO00

Michigan's 2024 signing class has yet to garner its first commitment. Its 2023 class of six commitments is ranked No. 31 in the country by 247 Sports. This includes two four-stars in linebacker Raylen Wilson and running back Cole Cabana, as well as four three-stars in wide receiver Semaj Morgan, defensive lineman Brooks Bahr, running back Benjamin Hall and kicker Adam Samaha.

Coach Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines ended the 2021 season with a 34-11 loss to eventual national title winner Georgia in the College Football Playoff. Michigan, which won the Big Ten title, concluded the year 12-2 and 8-1 in conference play.

MAIZE & GLORY: Celebrate Michigan football's historic 2021 season with this new Free Press book!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football snubbed by 5-star QB C.J. Carr, who commits to Notre Dame

Comments / 2

Related
diehardsport.com

Could A Commitment Be In The Works For Top Texas TE?

Chico Holt, a three-star TE out of Houston, is in Ann Arbor checking out the Wolverines this weekend. The 6-foot-5 220-pounder recently saw predictions from On3’s EJ Holland as well as Texas 247 insider Hudson Standish. Michigan could have a big recruiting weekend and Holt could be one to watch for:
ANN ARBOR, MI
washingtonlatest.com

Jordan Hall commits to Michigan State

Michigan State recruiting continues to roll with yet another talented prospect going green. The latest? Linebacker Jordan Hall, who committed Saturday before his official visit was even over. Hall is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings. Hall is the third four-star prospect to commit to Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Montgomery Exploring His Options, But Remains High on “Dream School” Ohio State

Ryan Montgomery’s first visit to Ohio State this summer came as a basketball player. Montgomery was at the Schottenstein Center on Friday along with the rest of the Findlay High School boys’ basketball team to participate in the second day of Ohio State’s basketball team camp. The rising high school sophomore made the trip to Columbus just hours after wrapping up a visit to Michigan State, where he participated in a football camp on Thursday.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
South Bend, IN
College Sports
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
South Bend, IN
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Detroit, MI
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

AD Warde Manuel: NIL collectives are coming to Michigan

For Michigan athletics fans worried about the school falling behind in the world of Name, Image and Likeness, donor collectives appear to be on the horizon. Athletic director Warde Manuel said this week on the department-produced “Conqu’ring Heroes” podcast that there are “a couple of collectives in development here” at the university, which up until recently had played it safe with loose, and often undefined, NCAA rules pertaining to NIL.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lloyd Carr
The Detroit Free Press

Event brings dental care and Detroit Lions to local students

Most trips to the dentist don't include a live DJ or meeting a Detroit Lions football player, but for some Detroit students, that's exactly what happened.  In the Brenda Scott Academy gymnasium on Friday, approximately 300 students at the school received free dental screening and care to the sound of today's top hits. Children were offered glitter...
DETROIT, MI
natureworldnews.com

Indiana Angler Reels Monster Catfish, Breaks State Record

Indiana fisherman caught a monster catfish in the St Joseph River, a tributary of Lake Michigan, breaking Michigan's state record. Lloyd Tanner, angler from Hobart, Indiana, was fishing along the river when he reeled in the 53.35 pounds, 48 inches long flathead catfish, Newsweek reported. The winning catch follows 2014 Michigan state record-holder Dale Blakley, of Niles, who had caught a 52-pound, 46.02-inch-long fish out of Barron Lake in Cass County.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb C J Carr#Saline#Fighting Irish#U M#Lsu#Hornets#The Free Press#Chadtough
WBIR

Vol fans shift focus on game two against Notre Dame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball was on everyone's mind Friday night. Notre Dame gave the Vols a good fight but ultimately lost the game, 8-6. UT fans packed Lindsey Nelson, selling out the stadium. Outside the stadium, there was also a large turnout too. Fans without tickets still got the game-time experience and tell WBIR how it's great to be a Tennessee Vol.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Detroit Sports Nation

Lamar Jackson to the Detroit Lions?

Could Lamar Jackson be the Detroit Lions quarterback by the time the 2023 season rolls around?. As it stands, the Lions seem pretty committed to QB Jared Goff, who is currently under contract through the 2024 season but depending on how things go this coming season, there is certainly a chance they could look to move on.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Maryland Daily Record

Payroll Giovanni Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Rapper Payroll Giovanni is a famous artist and not unknown to you if you are a keen follower and enthusiast of oldies. Payroll is a well-known rap star with some of his popular songs, “Get Money Stay Humble.” He is a renowned Detroit rapper and one of the favorite “Doughboyz Cashout” gangsta rap crew members. Giovanni is popular with his great Gansta rap songs for describing what he is like as a crime entrepreneur on the streets in Detroit. In 2017, Cardo Got Wings signed for Def jam with Giovanni and after many years of collaboration.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Urban camping returns to the Dequindre Cut

Not every nature lover has the time for a full-on camping expedition. The planning is demanding, and it's not always easy to venture beyond city limits when we want a woodsy ambiance. This summer, one of Detroit's major landmarks is being converted into a temporary campsite for one night in late July.  Roots to Rise...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy