ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Peoria Black Man Gets Acquitted In Second Murder Trial By Defending Himself

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgWJ6_0g66ikoz00

Rarely if ever will a legal expert advise someone to represent themselves while on trial, especially if that person is facing murder charges.

Luck seemed to strike twice though for Marvin Sanders, a man who defended himself not too long ago on trial in Peoria County Circuit Court and ended up being found not guilty in connection to a fatal 2021 gas station shooting. This follows a mistrial from back in January after jurors deadlocked on convicting him the first time around.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chicago Media Takeout (@chicagomediatakeout)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Back in May, jurors took roughly 3 1/2 hours before coming back with the not guilty verdict. The murder victim, 31-year-old Jevon Gilliam, was killed almost three months to the day behind his brother, Robert Gilliam, Jr. Both incidents sadly proved to be due to gun violence. According to the Peoria Journal Star , Sanders was facing at least 45 years and possibly up to life in prison, not to mention a bond set at $1 million.

More background information below, via PJStar :

“Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday (Jan 29) , the ShotSpotter gunfire-detection system indicated that 24 rounds had been fired near the intersection of Southwest Adams Street and South Easton Avenue. Officers found a crime scene at Peoria One Stop gas station, 3203 SW Adams St., police said.

Two men were driven to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. One, Jevon Gilliam, died. The condition of the other man wasn’t immediately known. The other victim, Sanders, was treated and released. He was then questioned by police and arrested later Saturday morning.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Sanders managed to convince the jury that he shot Gilliam in self-defense, also making note that it was the other three who were actually instigating the whole ordeal.

While not every case is this cut and dry, we’re just glad Marvin Sanders had his argument together well enough to avoid jail time in both trials. Also, props to the money he saved on lawyers!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Sanders
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy