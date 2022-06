Ready to start your summer with a bounce? The Big Bounce America can help. The world's biggest touring inflatable theme park stopped Friday at Fraser's Steffens Park — and yes, it's been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records — and it'll be there all weekend with not one but six massive attractions designed for adults and kids to bounce away to their heart's delight. There are basketball hoops, slides, ball pits and more. Ticket prices depend on age.

FRASER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO