Gisele Fetterman takes over on the trail in key Senate race after husband’s stroke

The well-wishing is over. Now Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s stroke is officially a campaign issue in the swing state’s U.S. Senate race. But rather than directly criticize Fetterman over his health, Republicans are taking a different approach: bashing the Democrat for not being more transparent about the stroke that hospitalized him four days before he handily won the May 17 primary.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO