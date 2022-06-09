ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gisele Fetterman takes over on the trail in key Senate race after husband’s stroke

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was unable to attend his own primary night victory party after suffering...

GOP takes indirect aim at Fetterman's health in Pennsylvania Senate race

The well-wishing is over. Now Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s stroke is officially a campaign issue in the swing state’s U.S. Senate race. But rather than directly criticize Fetterman over his health, Republicans are taking a different approach: bashing the Democrat for not being more transparent about the stroke that hospitalized him four days before he handily won the May 17 primary.
