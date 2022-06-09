ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Biden administration plans to bus migrants to shelters deeper in the U.S.

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDHS is planning to use federal funds to bus migrants to shelters in...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 28

Jimbo
1d ago

All being done, NOW, in the dark of night!!!! These people are being bussed & flown to City's & States of their choosing, at taxpayers expense!!!!! How much money do you think has already been spent, for these illegal operations! And make no mistake, this IS illegal!!!!!!

Reply
29
VJD
20h ago

Send them to your democrat buddies homes. Americans have had it with democrats doing this for votes! Democratic politicians are willing to destroy America for illegal votes.

Reply
12
sylvia carter
20h ago

look at us damit! Seniors can't eat!! we're sleeping in tents, we , me, taxpayer, in need, help me, help us!! how could you step over us, citizen, America, you have always love foreigners!!

Reply
8
Related
Daily Mail

Gov. Abbott says he will send more than 400 buses of migrants to DC as he laments Biden and Harris have 'never once' reached out to him about the crisis – with White House steering clear of border the day Title 42 was supposed to end

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas has been forced to 'fight' against the Biden administration regarding border security and said he wants to flood Washington, D.C. with 450 buses of migrants so the nations' capital can experience what his state's communities are facing. The governor, speaking at a press...
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS to send illegal immigrants to cities farther inside US: Report

The Department of Homeland Security is planning to transport illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border to cities across the United States in an effort to relieve overcrowding along the border, internal documents obtained by NBC News revealed on Wednesday. The plan comes at a time when illegal immigrants are crossing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Biden's immigrant pact will commit U.S. to receiving MORE migrants as he tries to combat crisis - but deal in jeopardy with Mexico and northern triangle countries skipping his summit

President Joe Biden will reveal his migration plan on Friday that involves the United States and Latin American countries pleding to take in more migrants as the crisis at the U.S. Southern border continues. Biden is presenting his plan as migration is a major political issue with Republicans - and...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Washington Examiner

Migrant caravan shrinks amid rumor Mexico will issue residency visas

AUSTIN, Texas — The Mexican government will attempt to quell a massive caravan of migrants traveling through the country to the United States's southern border with the issuance of 1,000 humanitarian visas that would allow only a small number of the migrants to reside and work in the country legally.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contingency Plan#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Dhs#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Daily Mail

73% of Trump voters think Democrats are trying to REPLACE white people with 'immigrants and people of color who share their political views', shock new poll shows

A new poll shows that 73 percent of Trump voters believe that Democrats are trying to replace white Americans with immigrants and people of color to shore up more votes. The so-called 'Great Replacement Theory' was cited by an 18-year-old white gunman who shot 10 black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y. weeks ago.
ELECTIONS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

General Mark Milley warns cadets graduating from West Point to prepare for a global war between superpowers fighting with robotic tanks, ships and planes as brutal Ukraine war continues

The United States' top military officer warned soldiers graduating from West Point Saturday to prepare for a 'significant international conflict' with Russia and China - a skirmish he said will see the cadets battle robotic tanks, ships, and planes. 'You'll be fighting with robotic tanks and ships and airplanes,' General...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy