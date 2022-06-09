Summer programs feature 2 new spaces at Bexley Public Library

The Bexley Public Library, 2411 E. Main St., kicked off its summer programming with a June 8 open house for two new technology spaces: the BPL Memory Lab and the BPL Creation Station.

The Memory Lab enables cardholders to digitize physical media such as old photos, VHS tapes and cassettes. The Creation Station features software for photography, making music and other creative endeavors.

The event was the first in a series of open houses throughout the summer in which library staffers will demonstrate the digitization and creation equipment, library Director Ben Heckman said.

“These self-service spaces were developed to build on the creativity and ingenuity of our patrons,” he said. “We hope to inspire a new generation of artists and archivists within our community by offering access to these advanced new resources.”

Like libraries nationwide, the Bexley library is holding more in-person events this year as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has become a more manageable part of day-to-day life, Heckman said.

“We’re seeing more people in person at our programs, but it’s a slow, gradual uptick,” he said. “I think people just like people getting back into the library. Kids and families have been coming back and our circulation numbers are pretty much back to what they were before.”

The library is offering programming this summer on a variety of topics, Heckman said.

“We’re really taking a different approach to trying to get people back into the library – just to do fun things,” he said. “To just say, ‘We’re here. We’re ready. We’re happy to see you.’”

Other programs scheduled include:

• The Juneteenth Celebration is 5 to 7 p.m. June 17 in the parking lot and is to feature a marketplace of Black-owned businesses and artists, live music, poetry, dance and food vendors. The event is a joint venture with the city of Bexley, the Bexley Minority Parent Alliance, the Bexley Anti-Racism Project, Bexley City Schools and the Bexley Area Chamber of Commerce.

• “Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX” panel discussion is 7 to 8 p.m. June 29 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on sex or gender in any educational institution that receives federal funding. Panelists include Stephanie Hightower, first female scholarship recipient at Ohio State University (track and field) and 1980 Olympian; Linda Logan, executive director of the Greater Columbus Sports Commission; and Sue Ramsey, 1974 Bexley graduate, first female scholarship recipient at Indiana University and member of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame. The moderator will be Kristin Watt, former Ohio State women’s basketball captain (1986) and longtime analyst for the team's radio broadcasts.

• The Summer Community Read kicked off June 3 and continues through Aug. 7 with participants of all ages logging the books they read throughout the summer to become eligible to win prizes that include pool passes, Drexel Theater movie passes and gift cards to local businesses.

For information about the programs, go to bexleylibrary.org.

