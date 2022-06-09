ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans hurting from record gas prices as national average approaches $5

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Ribs
3d ago

And Biden smiling…. Democrat liberals love killing America! And especially the middle class!!

2d ago

People would rather lay blame than find out the truth. President has zero control over gas. Keystone pipelines are Canadian owned and have more sludge than oil, OPEC controls oil prices and supply by shutting down pipelines to shorten supply adding to demand and to jack up prices. Extremely easy to check these things but ignorance is bliss and easy to blame someone simply because your bitter based solely on the fact you didn’t get who you wanted in office. Trump had zero control over prices either but always takes credit for positive things and also blames everything negative on everyone else. Also there are no regulations on consumer products so companies have no consequences for taking advantage of consumer price gouging.

Jaykenzie
2d ago

Democrats are hurting the people of color population. They can’t afford gas food and high rent.

The Independent

US Senator says gas prices so high ‘it would be cheaper to buy cocaine’ and run everywhere

A US senator says gas prices have become so high that “it would be cheaper to buy cocaine” and run everywhere instead of Americans using their cars.Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana made the wisecrack as he discussed the historic high prices at the pump across the country, where a gallon of gas has now crossed the $5 per gallon threshold in 17 states.“President Biden continues to campaign for more economic chaos, meanwhile, I don’t know about where you live Jesse, but in my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine...
