Klay Thompson's Viral Quote About Boston Fans After Game 3

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Thompson had something to say about Boston fans.

The Golden State Warriors were in Boston taking on the Celtics in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and they lost the game by a score of 116-100.

After the game, Klay Thompson met with the media and spoke about Boston fans.

"We played in front of rude people before," Thompson said . "Dropping f-bombs with children in the crowd, real classy. Good Job Boston.

Thompson had 25 points in 39 minutes, which was his best game of the series so far.

However, the Celtics have a 2-1 lead after winning Game 3.

Game 4 will be back in Boston at the TD Garden on Friday evening.

