Baton Rouge, LA

Teen arrested in ‘senseless’ death of woman hit by stray bullet

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

www.wafb.com

brproud.com

2 men standing outside store on Gus Young Avenue shot, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Gus Young Avenue on Saturday morning. BRPD responded to a reported shooting in the 4400 block of Gus Young Avenue around 9:40 a.m. on June 11. At the scene, police found 23-year-old Tramaine Phillips Sr. suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene. A 26-year-old man was also shot and sent to the hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD responding to shooting on Highland Road

Community leaders host event to help heal city from gun violence. Baton Rouge's increase in violent crime has neighbors fed up and frustrated. The mayor's office is looking at ways to heal the block to combat this epidemic. Shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves one man dead, another in critical...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Local fundraiser helps 2 injured Baton Rouge police officers

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined State Senator Regina Barrow for a flag day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Highland Road

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined State Senator Regina Barrow for a flag day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35

Louisiana Man Dies in Morning Crash with 18-Wheeler on LA 35. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 35 near Mandy Road in St. Landry Parish shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 11, 2022. Scotty J. Cormier, Jr., 23, of Church Point, was killed in the crash. Cormier was driving north on LA 35 in a 2009 Nissan Murano, according to preliminary investigation. At the same time, James Roy of Opelousas was backing a 2017 Freightliner 18-wheeler with a trailer into a private driveway on the east side of LA 35. The 18-wheeler had crossed the center line and was in the northbound lane when Cormier’s Nissan collided with the trailer’s left side.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Man allegedly shot teenage girls, dumped them at New Orleans intersection

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of shooting two girls and then leaving them at an intersection in New Orleans was captured in another parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Mitchell, 19, was taken into custody Thursday night in Slidell as a fugitive. He faces two counts of attempted murder for the shooting in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs man arrested for drunk driving, vehicular homicide

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police have arrested a Denham Springs man after he killed a woman in a car crash while driving intoxicated. The state police say that troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 16 near Calmes Road in St. Helena Parish around 6:15 a.m. on April 16. The crash happened as 28-year-old Nicholas Carter, in a 2018 Jeep Compass, was heading west on the highway. 45-year-old Grace Chandler, in a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was heading east on the highway at the same time. The investigation revealed that the Jeep crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which hit the Hyundai head-on. Police say Chandler was wearing her seatbelt but died from her injuries. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Garfield house fire intentionally set, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fire investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department believe that a house on Garfield Street was intentionally set on fire on Saturday night. The fire department responded to the 1100 block of Garfield Street around 8:22 p.m. They found a family of three standing outside as the front porch and front room were on fire. The fire was contained in the front room and did not spread to any other part of the house.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD benefit helping heroes

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined State Senator Regina Barrow for a flag day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Three people safe after house fire on W. Garfield Street

Saints rookie defensive back Alontae Taylor of Tennessee is looking forward to competing against veteran players during mini camp. Arch Manning, other participate in 7-on-7 competition at LSU.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

THE INVESTIGATORS: Two law enforcement agencies strengthen policy after evidence goes missing for months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have learned two different law enforcement agencies have strengthened their policy after missing evidence flew under the radar for months. The officer accused of taking the evidence mentioned the drugs and guns in his reports but for some reason nobody caught it. Former officer Benjamin Zeringue worked for both the Baton Rouge Police Department and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office. He was accused of taking evidence from both agencies.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves multiple people hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were taken to a hospital Saturday morning after a shooting on Gus Young Avenue, according to first responders. The extent of the victims’ injuries are unknown at this time. Additional details will be provided once they become available. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Community Policy