ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

BNA Vision makes airport an Inclusion Champion

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSc0h_0g66gjRK00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville International Airport (BNA) has been named an Inclusion Champion for its prioritization of diversity and inclusion during its expansion and renovation program, known as BNA Vision, by the Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada.

The council announced BNA was the Medium Hub Inclusion Champion at an awards gala dinner Wednesday night, June 8, in Phoenix.

According to ACI-NA, BNA Vision is “a prime example of industry leadership in economic diversity and inclusion.”

BNA expansions continue, $1.4 billion plan starting to take shape

“BNA has prioritized participation of small, minority and women-owned business enterprises (SMWBE) in the transformative, $1.4 billion terminal renovation,” the council said.

The airport has awarded $217 million in contracts to SMWBE-certified firms, and it is on track to exceed its $265 million goal by 2023.

“With employees from all over the world, BNA strives to be a diverse, equitable and inclusive employer, ensuring that everyone’s voice is represented and heard,” the council said of the airport.

READ MORE | Find the latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The airport is a member and supporter of the Nashville LGBT Chamber, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce, Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce, Airport Minority Advisory Council and others.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized for the coveted Inclusion Champion Award,” said Doug Kreulen, President and CEO of Nashville International Airport. “We are committed to ensuring that small, minority and women-owned businesses are successful at BNA. We remain steadfast in continuing to cultivate relationships with SMWBE-certified firms by supporting numerous minority chambers and councils within our community.”

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Also awarded at the gala were San Francisco International Airport (SFO), named the Large Hub Inclusion Champion, and Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., which was named the Associate Inclusion Champion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

Related
BoardingArea

Delta’s Transformed Sky Club Nashville (BNA) Now Open

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. Delta’s newly renovated Sky Club at Nashville International Airport (BNA) has officially opened this week. The 13,500 square foot club has seen a complete renovation, and is nearly 4 times as large as the previous club with seating for up to 275 passengers.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldrepublicnews.com

Wawa Eyes ‘Music City,’ Considering 40 Stores in Nashville Area – NBC Boston

Wawa plans to open its first Nashville location in 2025, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The popular Delaware County convenience store chain, which employs more than 35,000 people, is considering opening up to 40 locations in the Music City area as it continues what CEO Chris Gheysens previously described as “the growth plan most aggressive” in the company’s history.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Cart Mart enters Tennessee with Franklin location

Cart Mart – Nashville, a one-stop shop for all golf cart needs, recently opened in Franklin at 278 Seaboard Lane. The Franklin location offers golf cart sales, service, parts and rentals. It has a large indoor showroom, allowing customers to shop year-round with a first-class sales and service experience. Jim Stennet is the sales manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Sports
WSMV

Commercial building fire near First Horizon Park

BoomBozz in East Nashville was one of several businesses robbed by a burglary crew over the last few months. With inflation and prices so high right now, many of the people in Nashville at the CMA Fest say they're working on a budget.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Metro Arts Terminates Strategic Funding and Initiatives Manager Janine Christiano

The Metro Arts Commission on Thursday terminated strategic funding and initiatives manager Janine Christiano. The embattled department has been at the center of equity concerns in Metro government since former staffers Cecilia Olusola Tribble and Lauren Fitzgerald filed complaints against agency leadership in August. Christiano was the first and only person of color in a management position at the agency. Her termination follows a series of HR investigations into the aforementioned complaints, a complaint by Christiano about leadership, and complaints by former executive director Caroline Vincent and public art coordinator Atilio Murga, both about Christiano.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Whataburger comes to Gallatin

Fast-food chain restaurant Whataburger is growing its Middle Tennessee presence. The Texas-based burger spot has announced that it is opening its doors for a new location in Gallatin on Monday at 11 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bna#Bna Vision#Aci Na#Smwbe Rrb#American
wgnsradio.com

Annual Celebration Under the Stars in Murfreesboro on July 4th

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department is excited about this years plans for Celebration Under the Stars on the 4th of July. Rachel Singer with the parks department highlighted the best location to watch the show... 2022 Marks the 3rd year for The Fountains to host...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Thieves break into Airbnb, steal cash, rental car during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group from Texas just had their trip to Nashville derailed after their rental house and car stolen by thieves while they attended CMA Fest. The group traveled from San Antonio, Texas, this week to enjoy all the country music CMA Fest has to offer in Nashville. They rented a townhome on Airbnb near Vanderbilt University on Convent Place and rented a vehicle for the long weekend.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
On Target News

Pennington Leaving City of Manchester after 25 years

After nearly 25 years the City of Manchester is searching for a new Director of Manchester Water and Sewer Department (MWSD). Brian Pennington will be leaving the position on July 8. Pennington served as director longer than any other person to date, beginning at age 24. Pennington told On Target...
MANCHESTER, TN
americancraftbeer.com

Nashville Brewery Offers Employees 100% Healthcare Coverage

Healthcare coverage is important and what TailGate Brewery is doing defiantly got our attention. TailGate Brewery is an independently owned and operated craft brewery headquartered in Nashville with five taprooms across Tennessee. The brewery is known for its commitment to its team members: providing great wages, benefits, and work environment and now healthcare.
NASHVILLE, TN
gcanews.com

Consensus grows with Mayor’s office, Metro Council, School Board and Chamber members that change is needed with Chamber leadership: Schulz should resign

Consensus is growing among city leaders, Metro school officials and local employers that the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s mismanagement and unfocused attempts to undercut Nashville necessitates a change in Chamber leadership. The most recent problem with the Chamber of Commerce’s mismanagement involves the Chamber’s attempt to short-circuit school...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy