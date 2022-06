A 60-year-old Auburn woman is dead and several other people are injured after a crash in Lewiston that started with one vehicle rear-ending another. Lewiston Police responded to the area of Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard at approximately 2:40 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a crash involving three vehicles. When they arrived at the scene, they found several people with serious injuries, including Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn. Williams was located in the backseat of a Volvo 70 and succumbed to injuries she suffered during the crash.

3 DAYS AGO