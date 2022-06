Susie Keffer, a life-long resident of Montgomery County, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the age of 61. She is survived by her mother and three brothers. Susie was born Feb. 10, 1961, at Crawfordsville, to Meredith and Donis (Donnie) Keffer. She graduated from Purdue University in 1983 and worked for AT&T for many years and received several sales awards. She was a lover of the life out west, as she spent multiple years in Montana and Nebraska working on various cattle operations after graduating from Purdue University.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO