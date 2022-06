Looking for outdoor attractions in Ohio? We’re sharing 30 of our favorite outdoor places to visit in Ohio to show you how diverse our state is. One of the best things about living in Ohio is the abundance of outdoor activities to enjoy throughout the year. From the shores of Lake Erie in northern Ohio to the rolling hills of Appalachia in southeast Ohio, there are outdoor adventures for everyone. From city parks and gardens to National Forests and even a National Park, these are the top Ohio outdoor attractions to visit this summer! Don’t forget to grab your free printable bucket list at the end of the post!

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO