Baton Rouge, LA

Crews search for missing boater near Baton Rouge

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Each year, nearly 40 children under the age of 15 die from heatstroke after being left in the back of a vehicle, according...

www.wafb.com

wbrz.com

3 people hurt in accident; car fished out of LSU Lakes

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a car accident along Dalrymple Drive Sunday afternoon and the vehicle had to be fished out of the LSU Lakes afterward. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the car swerved off the road and went into the lake. No other cars were involved.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD responding to shooting on Highland Road

Community leaders host event to help heal city from gun violence. Baton Rouge's increase in violent crime has neighbors fed up and frustrated. The mayor's office is looking at ways to heal the block to combat this epidemic. Shooting on Gus Young Avenue leaves one man dead, another in critical...
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Body of man missing in Mississippi River found

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for the missing boater in the Mississippi River. Coast Guard officials said they were searching for Howard Brown, 45, who was last seen without a lifejacket on the river. They said the man went missing on the evening of Wednesday, June 8 after his boat took on water near Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Another inmate dies in Orleans Parish jail, second in three days

NEW ORLEANS — For the second time in three days, an inmate in New Orleans, being held on charges, has died. 'Today, a resident of the Orleans Justice Center was taken to University Medical Center after, what investigators believe was, an attempted suicide. The resident, a 46 year old white male, was pronounced dead at 1:17 p.m. by physicians at UMC. The cause of death was a traumatic brain injury and a cervical spinal fracture.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Denham man charged with vehicular homicide in death of local 9-1-1 operator

GREENSBURG---A Denham man has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and 3rd offense DWI in a crash that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman in April. Officials from Louisiana State Police Troop L say Nicholas Carter, 28, of Denham Springs was booked into the St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, June 11, an a variety of charges related to the April 16 crash that claimed the life of Grace Chandler of Amite.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Elayn Hunt Correction Center warden suspended after Prairieville crash

Elayn Hunt Correctional Center's warden has been suspended pending an investigation into a crash in Prairieville involving a state vehicle. According to a news release, Warden Kirt Guerin was involved in a one-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Memorial Day on Hwy. 427. Louisiana State Police arrested and ticketed him...
wbrz.com

Man in critical condition after shooting along Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt and is in critical condition after a shooting along Highland Road Saturday afternoon, sources said. Baton Rouge Police said a Boost Mobile employee was shot around 7:30 p.m. and ran to University Seafood for help. Officers roped off a crime scene on the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

