Payday for Tommy Lloyd: University of Arizona basketball coach gets $1 million raise

By Alison Steinbach, Arizona Republic
Coach well for one season and you could earn a $1 million raise.

At least that’s what happened to University of Arizona men’s basketball head coach Tommy Lloyd, whose pay increased to $3.6 million after a successful first season with the Wildcats.

The Arizona Board of Regents voted unanimously at a Thursday meeting to give Lloyd a hefty raise as part of an amended five-year contract. The board oversees the state's three public universities.

Lloyd’s base salary jumped to $2.9 million, and his total pay from UA will now hit $3.6 million with the added $700,000 a year for additional duties like media interviews and advertising, plus scheduled annual increases.

That’s up from a base salary of $1.8 million when his five-year contract was first approved in September.

Lloyd’s “overwhelmingly successful first season” is the reason for the new contract, per the board.

“This really is a move and a commitment on both sides to have Coach Lloyd with us for a very long time, to lead our program, continue to lead the program, continue to build the program as we all want, and be a key member of our university community well into the future,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke told the regents before the vote.

Lloyd's contract outlines raises of $100,000 each year, meaning by 2026, his pay from the school will hit $4 million.

The money comes from Athletics Department revenue and not from appropriated or donor funds, according to the university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gvs8R_0g66eaZD00

Board of Regents Chair Lyndel Manson noted the magnitude of the contract increase before the vote, but said it was justified.

“While it is difficult to swallow — it is a lot of money, we understand that — it is also extraordinarily important to the University of Arizona,” she said. “This sport in particular obviously is very high profile, has been very successful, went through some very difficult years, and having the integrity and the character of Coach Tommy Lloyd, having his success in his first year really coaching this team and recruiting them, says magnitudes about who is he and how he approaches this.”

UA men’s basketball had a 33-4 overall record last season and was the first Pac-12 team to ever win 18 conference games in a season, according to board documents. The team made the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 and Lloyd earned numerous accolades, including multiple national coach of the year honors.

UA hired Lloyd in April 2021 after firing Sean Miller , who faced years of NCAA investigations. Lloyd previously was an assistant coach at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Heeke on Thursday heralded Lloyd’s “incredible accomplishments” and said he brought needed stability and integrity to the team and athletics program at a critical time.

Pay to hit $4M in 2026-27

Lloyd’s new five-year contract runs from April 2022 through March 2027. Here’s what UA will pay him each season:

  • 2022-23: $3.6 million ($2.9 million base + $700,000 additional duties).
  • 2023-24: $3.7 million ($3.0 million base + $700,000 additional duties).
  • 2024-25: $3.8 million ($3.1 million base + $700,000 additional duties).
  • 2025-26: $3.9 million ($3.2 million base + $700,000 additional duties).
  • 2026-27: $4 million ($3.3 million base + $700,000 additional duties).

Lloyd is expected to make additional money from arrangements with Nike and Learfield, a sports marketing company.

He also is eligible for bonuses based on his team’s academic and athletic performance. If UA wins the national championship, for example, he’d get an additional $800,000.

Arizona State University's men’s basketball head coach Bobby Hurley made about $2.7 million in school pay this season, according to a USA TODAY database.

Lloyd’s other benefits include tickets to UA games, use of a car or stipend and guests for road trips and postseason games.

If the NCAA imposes a postseason ban on the program, a scholarship reduction penalty or any restrictions on recruiting as penalties for events before Lloyd became coach, UA will ask the Board of Regents to extend his contract for a sixth or seventh year.

If Lloyd leaves UA without cause, he’ll have to pay the school hefty penalties: $12 million if he leaves in the first or second contract year, $6 million if he leaves in the third year or $2 million if he leaves in the fourth or fifth year.

