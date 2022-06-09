ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sisanie Gets Her Husband And Dad Father's Day Gifts From The Home Depot!

By Crystal Aminzadeh
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 3 days ago

Make this Father’s Day special by gifting dad the best gifts he’s guaranteed to love!

Sisanie got her husband and dad all their favorite things with one stop at The Home Depot! There were so many different options to choose from but for her husband Michael, she picked up some of his favorite power tools from Ryobi. Her dad loves to barbeque, so she picked up some awesome grill accessories to cook up something delicious!

Head to homedepot.com to find all the perfect gift ideas for the men in your life for this Father's Day!

Watch the full video to see what Sisanie picked up from The Home Depot!

Photo: OAWRS

(This post is a paid ad in partnership with The Home Depot.)

