NFL mandatory minicamps are underway and Baker Mayfield is still on the Cleveland Browns' roster. The Browns traded for and signed Deshaun Watson a fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. Baker has been linked to the Carolina Panthers. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Panthers want the Browns to absorb most of Baker's salary but there is a sense of 'urgency' from Carolina to get the deal done in time for training camp. Joy Taylor weighs in on the report and Carolina's urgency.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO