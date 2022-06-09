Retention pond danger: Jacksonville toddler in critical condition after being pulled from water

A 1-year-old girl is in "very critical condition" after a police officer pulled her from a murky retention pond inside a Westside apartment complex, according to Jacksonville police and fire-rescue officials.

The state Department of Children and Families is investigating 30 young drownings in Florida so far this year, including one each in Jacksonville and Clay County.

Last year there were 98 child drownings statewide, with six in Jacksonville and one in Clay County, department statistics show.

Thursday's rescue at the Madelyn Oaks Apartments also comes as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's annual drowning and submersion report was released. That report shows that fatal and near-fatal drownings of children younger than 15 remain high .

"The saddest fact is that consistently, year after year, we have almost 400 children deaths associated with drowning as well as almost 7,000 emergency room visits related to drowning," commission Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric said as he learned of Jacksonville's incident. "It is the number-one killer of children ages 1 to 4, and it's an issue that parents and caregivers really need to think about. There are layers of protection that can be put in place, but it takes thinking and acting on those."

Within days of the third child drowning death last year, two of which involved children with autism in retention ponds, Jacksonville City Council member Ju'Coby Pittman began working with fellow lawmaker LeAnn Cumber on a public safety campaign. The resulting billboards warn parents and caregivers of the dangers of retention ponds and drownings.

She said a bill passed last month renews the billboard campaign as they continue to work with the Duval County school district and fire department on safety announcements.

"I have asked for an additional $300,000 to continue the year-round campaign and we have talked to hospitals and parents who talked about additional swimming lessons," Pittman said. "... Also parents need to take the responsibility to put some kinds of alarms on their doors when kids are going out of their homes."

Councilman Reggie Gaffney had also worked last summer on possible legislation that would consider fences or natural buffers around ponds for safety after the local kids died. He was saddened to learn of Thursday's incident and will renew efforts to get ponds blocked.

"We have to do something, probably work with homeowner associations and get them some kind of grants to help them pay for some of these ponds that may be dangerous to some of these kids," Gaffney said. "... How much is a life worth? If somehow what we were supposed to have done to stop this, and we had another incident today, it is time for us to rethink the direction we may be going."

2 toddlers end up in pond

In Thursday's rescue, a resident at the Madelyn Oaks Apartments at 5710 Lenox Ave. called police about 9:45 a.m. after seeing two small children struggling in the retention pond in the center of the complex, Sgt. Robby Hinson said.

An officer and another man at the scene were able to pull the 1-year-old to safety. It wasn't clear how the other child, her 2-year-old brother according to the incident report, made it out.

"They began performing first aid on the child, and JFRD arrived," Hinson said. "... The children may have wandered off from one of the apartments so we are looking at all avenues right now."

Investigators do not know how the young children got down the stairs from the upstairs unit where they were being cared for by an older teenage relative. There are no fences around the pond, just "grass straight into the water," Hinson said.

The babysitter, 14, said she was watching them for her sister, the children's 23-year-old mother, according to the report. She said she called her after waking up unable to find the baby.

The older child is fine, Hinson said, as is the female officer who jumped in to help. Authorities also were interviewing the parents who had been notified.

Jacksonville's only child drowning this year was at about 7 p.m. on May 7 in another apartment complex on Dunn Avenue, police said. The boy, no age given, was playing in a park near the pool with family members when he disappeared and was later found unconscious in the water, police said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission's nationwide report tallied drowning deaths and injuries to children from 2017 to 2019. It showed that an average 389 fatalities associated with pool or spa submersions involving children were reported in each of those three years. On average an estimated 6,300 hospital-treated similar injuries happened to children as well.

An annual average of 73% of the drownings involved children younger than 5. The commission's report does not mention retention pond-related deaths.

What's being done

One year ago, 3-year-old Gavin Douyon's body was found in a retention pond just up Chester Creek Road from the house his family was visiting in Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

That death came just over a month after 5-year-old Mohamad Nour was found dead in another pond near his home in the Wolf Creek Townhomes, according to police. Both children had autism. The Center for Autism Research states children with that condition are sometimes drawn to water to soothe or calm themselves.

After Gavin and Mohamad's deaths, Pittman joined council member Cumber to work on ways to "roll out a really big safety campaign during school time," she said last June. Along with renewing funds for those safety billboards, she said city officials have been meeting with developers and engineers in recent months to get insight on the development of retention ponds in private developments.

"My heart goes out to the family because I am a mother myself and I definitely would not want my child to get out," Pittman said. "... It is the responsibility of the person who is watching. But we have to make sure we continue to make PSAs and swimming lessons for families of young children to make sure the message is getting out.

And Gaffney said he wants to meet with the administration and figure out the total cost of fencing in dangerous retention ponds, adding "it is time for us to save a life." He said he also plans to ask if any new residential development could be "forced to put some kind of protection" around its ponds and will bring that up at a future City Council Land Use and Zoning Committee meeting.

"We have to do that now," he said.

Warnings for parents

As the summer season begins, Hinson was just one of many with warnings for parents to keep an eye on their children whenever they are near water.

"Be cognizant of retention ponds," Hinson said. "If you have small children, put a lock high on a door or get plastic locks to prevent kids from opening a door handle. Just be cognizant."

Hoehn-Saric said the commission urges families and caregivers to make water safety a priority and watch their children at all times. It only takes 30 seconds for something to go wrong.

"Whenever they are near or in the water, have a water watcher to pay full attention, not be reading or looking at their phone," he said. "... Focus on the kids, making sure nothing bad is happening. That can be a shared duty. One person does it for 15 minutes, then another person does it the next 15 minutes."

Hoehn-Saric said home and apartment pools need "layers of protection," including fences on all sides with gates that automatically close and lock, plus floating alarms that go off if someone falls in when no one is there.

Swimming lessons for children are "critically important," as is CPR training for parents and caregivers. Retention ponds also need fencing to "prevent access and preventing tragedy."

A city website at coj.net/pondsafetyjax also warns residents that Jacksonville's 235 retention ponds are dangerous due to their steep sides, which make it difficult to climb out of. Many also have dangerous currents at their inlet and outlet areas. That website also posts a map of the retention pond locations.

