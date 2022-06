(Area) During this time of year, two inch walleye are being stocked into interior rivers and other select bodies of water by the Iowa DNR. Lake Anita is a spot chosen for a Department of Natural Resources research project. “One of their study lakes involves Lake Anita. We’ve been doing two in walleye stocking in there for about the last three years. A couple thousand two inch walleyes were stocked into Lake Anita last week. We are looking for a product of walleye that we can stock into multiple lakes.”

