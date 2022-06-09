ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Severe storm damages homes in Port St. Lucie

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Severe storms left substantial damage to homes in...

Comments / 0

 

Funeral services set for FWC officer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Funeral services have been set for the officer who was killed in a crash involving a wrong way driver in St. Lucie County. The crash occurred on June 9, when a woman driving a Kia collided head-on with Kyle Patterson's vehicle at S. Header Canal Road and Okeechobee Road.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
The heat continues into the Weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Skies will remain mostly clear for tonight with muggy, warm temps in the upper 70's, low 80's. Another hot day in store for tomorrow with highs in the upper 80's low 90's. This weather pattern will continue for the rest of the week,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Toddler in diaper found wandering in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A toddler was found in nothing but his diapers in Lake Worth on Wednesday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the child was found in the area of North B Street and 7th Avenue North. He is described as a young boy,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
Broken-down freight train blocks traffic on Forest Hill

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is moving again along Forest Hill Boulevard near I-95. Earlier on Tuesday, a CSX freight train had a problem with its brakes. The two-mile long train stopped on the tracks until crews could make repairs. The stopped train blocked traffic on Forest...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Homicides, suicides up in Palm Beach County in 2022

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicides and suicides are up, overdoses are down in 2022. The news comes from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner, who released new year-over-year data from January 1 to May 31. According to the medical examiner, homicides are up 11 percent (from 35...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Crews battle vehicle fires in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — No one was injured when two vehicles caught fire in Wellington Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire in the 900 block of S State Road 7 at approximately 12:50 pm on Sunday. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
WELLINGTON, FL
Mail washing scams seen across the Treasure Coast; victims lose thousands

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department says it is seeing an increase in money-washing cases over the last three months. There have been seven incidents reported since March. Each incident involves someone who is altering the checks with a chemical solvent. Police say the scammers use this chemical to erase the payee's name on the checks and sometimes change the dollar amount.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Lake County man escapes serious injury in crash in which two people killed

A Lake County man escaped serious injury in a crash in which two people were killed Wednesday morning in Osceola County. The 36-year-old Groveland man had been driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck at 9:22 a.m. on State Road 60 when a 63-year-old Fort Pierce man driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the opposite direction while attempting to pass a semi truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Hot week ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Another hot one on the way with temps in the 90's across the area. We're starting our morning in the 70s and even in the low 80s. Temperatures will warm quickly to near 90 this afternoon. There is plenty of humidity so it...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Weather
Politics
Environment
Man caught stealing water from neighbor’s home

A Barefoot Bay man was arrested last Sunday for stealing water from his neighbor’s home. The victim wasn’t home at the time of the theft, but when he returned, he notified the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. As a deputy arrived, he observed a black hose on the...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Woman airlifted from cruise ship off Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The Coast Guard airlifted a woman from a cruise ship off the coast of Jupiter. The crew from Miami took the 61-year-old woman to Palm Beach Gardens medical center for treatment. The woman is stable.
JUPITER, FL
FBI helping in search for runaway boy

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is now involved in the search for a runaway 12-year-old from Boynton Beach. Yvens Clervoir was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday. This is the eighth time since March that he has run away from home. Police say he has been dealing...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Gas prices in Palm Beach County highest in state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Palm Beach County are the highest in the state, as the national average price for gas topped $5 a gallon. The latest report from AAA sows the national average at $5.014. Florida's average reached a new record high of $4.891...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Strong thunderstorm causes damage in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County officials gave an update Thursday evening about a storm that touched down in Port St. Lucie that afternoon. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the storm occurred between 3:30-3:45 p.m. and that winds were over 50 mph. Heavy damage was seen in...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

