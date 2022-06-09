Britney Spears’ First Husband Jason Alexander Arrested After Crashing Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article.

Britney Spears ‘ first husband, Jason Alexander , reportedly showed up at her wedding to fiancé Sam Asghari on Thursday (June 9) and was arrested by police.

Alexander, who was married to his childhood friend Spears for 55 hours in 2004, went live on Instagram prior to the event, in screenshots captured by TMZ and a video uploaded to Twitter by fans. According to the publication, he approached event security and told them the pop star had invited him, and that she was his first and only wife.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Spears’ residence to investigate a trespassing complaint, according to Variety . Alexander was then found to have an out of county warrant and was placed under arrest for that offense, though officers are reportedly still on the scene.

In a statement sent to Billboard , Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said: “I am livid by this outrageous, criminal intrusion and I am working closely with law-enforcement to ensure that he is fully and aggressively prosecuted. I thank the Ventura county sheriff’s office for their prompt and good work.”

Billboard has also reached out to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Spears’ team for comment.

Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that Spears and Asghari would hold their wedding ceremony on Thursday (June 9). The couple met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” music video, and were engaged in September 2021.

In July 2021, Alexander was a guest on the Toxic: The Britney Spears Story podcast, where he claimed that the pop star’s team made him sign legal documents to annul their brief marriage. “They told me if I would sign the contracts – the annulment – they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he said. “So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication. So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage, right, in the future if we felt the same way.”

Spears and Asghari have yet to publicly comment on their wedding or the incident with Alexander.