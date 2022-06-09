Torrey Pines senior Brooklyn Burns bounces back from cancer and preps for college athletics

Summer League featuring San Ysidro and St. Bernard’s facing off at SDSU!. Mikey Williams making his debut return with the Border Boyz here at Summer League.. Afterwards we catch up with Mikey and hear about how it feels to be back in America’s Finest City.
Four La Jolla High School students were among 82 Girl Scouts who received the organization's highest honor when Girl Scouts San Diego presented them with Gold Awards at a ceremony June 11 at Liberty Station in Point Loma.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s getting hotter and hotter as we enter the summer months, and the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA’s pool is going to be a perfect way to stay cool. The long-awaited aquatics center is nearing completion, now there is water in the pool!. Anna...
SAN DIEGO — The family of a UC San Diego freshman who fell to his death from an 8-story window in October 2021 is suing the university, alleging the dorm building's windows were unsafe and did not have any safety devices on them. Aaron Fan, who was an 18-year-old...
SAN DIEGO — In a cry for help, UC San Diego students turned to the school’s administrators last year and posed three questions that crystallized the severity of a campus housing shortage long in the making. Could the school provide air mattresses for couch surfing? Or turn a...
Last week we talked about The History Of Pizza, so let's’ stroll through San Diego and find some of its’ best Pizza places.
Pizza is so ubiquitous that we often forget how much time and effort goes into producing a great pie. A pizza recipe is straightforward: flour, water, yeast, and salt. The way the dough is prepared, the ingredients need to be kneaded perfectly, the way the dough is handled, the timing, and the temperature management are crucial. Leaving the dough rising for long times helps to release the tastes and scents of the flour. Of course, the ingredients need...
About a dozen years ago, a salty crew of guys had a vision to navigate the shoals of fast-casual seafood dining in Southern California. Only a month after owners Billy Ramirez, Eric Leitstein and Doug Sondomowiz tied their vessel to Garnet Avenue in Pacific Beach, the Fish Shop burned in a kitchen fire and had to be closed temporarily.
The United States Police and Fire Championships Hillclimb Time Trial Cycling Event will be held Tuesday, June 14, 7 a.m.-noon on the Valley Center grade between Lake Wohlford Road and Ridge Ranch Road. According to the County permit for the event, an estimated 85 riders are expected to participate. This...
The fifth San Diego branch of Los Angeles' hit Nashville-style fried chicken eatery Dave's Hot Chicken will open in Oceanside. Originally founded in 2017 as a pop-up in a Los Angeles parking lot by Chef Dave Kopushyan (who trained in Thomas Keller’s Bouchon restaurant), Arman Oganesyan, and brothers Tom and Gary Rubenyan, Dave’s Hot Chicken opened its first brick-and-mortar location in East Hollywood in 2018. Dave's quickly became extremely popular with lines around the block and over 100k followers on Instagram. Dave's Hot Chicken now has locations dotted around Los Angeles with franchisees expanding the concept around the country.
Consignment Classics Kurtz Street. 3602 kurtz street san diego, ca 92110 | san diego: Girard avenue marketplace 7505 girard avenue la jolla, ca 92037. Girard avenue marketplace 7505 girard avenue la jolla, ca 92037. 20 sd fun by angela irene d. Consignment classics is the place to go when it's time to make a house your home!
Raised by Wolves, a speakeasy tucked in the middle of the Westfield UTC shopping mall, was ranked as one of the top 20 bars in North America. It was the only San Diego bar to make the annual ranking by 50 Best’s list of North America’s 50 Best Bars 2022.
The experienced San Diego restaurateur behind such concepts as Farmer's Table and Farmer's Bottega is gearing up to launch a new bar & restaurant inspired by Mexico's famed Valle De Guadalupe wine region. Growing up near Palermo, Sicily, Alberto Morreale has been cooking since age 14 and always dreamed of...
San Elijo State Beach Campground California San Elijo State Beach Overview San Elijo State Beach campground has 165 campsites on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in northern San Diego County. Just next to Cardiff State Beach is a San Elijo State Beach which has a state-run campground. Moonlight Beach...
Point Loma Summer Concerts return starting July 15. Point Loma Summer Concerts has set its 2022 lineup that will run five consecutive Friday evenings starting July 15. These are the first summer concerts since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though one show was held in October last year. This...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Stewart Copeland happily began singing the praises of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park even before he first performed there last summer with the San Diego Symphony. His concert was one of the first at the orchestra’s $85 million new outdoor home, which...
