PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Honor HER Foundation invites the community to participate in the organization’s inaugural poker run on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The poker run will begin at The Honor HER Foundation, 6150 W. Fairfield Drive, in Pensacola. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the last bike out by 10 a.m., according to a press release by the foundation.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO