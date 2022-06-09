Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; De Baca County; Quay County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 107 degrees expected this afternoon. * WHERE...De Baca County, Quay County and Chaves County Plains. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO