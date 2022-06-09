ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-in-bay, OH

Perry's monument to offer free admission Monday

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, the National Park Service said.

The day will mark the 107th anniversary of the memorial’s opening to the public. It was constructed to honor those who fought and died during the War of 1812 Battle of Lake Erie as well as to celebrate later peaceful relations between the United States, Canada, and Great Britain.

Fought Sept. 10, 1813, the naval battle gave the United States control of the lake, according to the National Park Service. Nine Navy vessels defeated and captured six ships of the British Royal Navy.

The memorial is 352 feet tall, and its observation deck provides expansive views of the surrounding park and Lake Erie beyond it. The National Park Service hopes those who attend will reflect on the memorial’s significance as they enjoy the nature around it.

The memorial is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Sept. 11, and there is normally a $10 entrance fee to enter the observation deck.

