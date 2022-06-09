ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MT

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and Lake County reach historic agreement

By From CSKT
Char-Koosta News
 3 days ago

LAKE COUNTY — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council and the Lake County Commission announced an historic agreement to reduce the financial impact on local taxpayers and improve the delivery of services in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation. Under the agreement, approved by resolution of each of the...

www.charkoosta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track to make history with election of two transgender candidates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). After waking up at 6:30 a.m. and confirming that she was still leading in the Democratic primary for House District 100, Zooey Zephyr got a bacon breakfast burrito and a cafe au lait from her local coffee shop.
yourbigsky.com

Flood watches for several Montana counties

Snowmelts and excessive rainfall over the weekend have prompted several flood watches and warnings for several counties in Montana. The National Weather Service issued flood watches Sunday for areas of Yellowstone County, Park County, and Sweetgrass County. Areas of Carbon County have had reports of water washing over areas of...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, MT
Government
County
Lake County, MT
Local
Montana Government
cowboystatedaily.com

Teton County Urges Indoor Mask Use While Glacier National Park Reinstates Mask Mandate

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County’s public health officer on Friday urged county residents to wear facemasks while inside as the county moved to the Centers for Disease Control’s “High Community Level” for coronavirus infection. “I want to encourage our community...
NBCMontana

Highway 2 blocked by water in Columbia Falls

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reported that water started blocking Highway 2 in Columbia Falls around 6 p.m. on Saturday. MDT says to watch out for deep water on the Highway 2 near Mable Street. Drivers should use caution and find alternative routes until MDT reports...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Montanan

Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic

Sheesh. When it comes to the current hullaballoo over minimum school standards, our Superintendent of Public Instruction is impossible to follow. Before I count the ways, a little background on school accreditation: Montana’s Constitution assigns the control of public schools to local school boards. In order to ensure the quality and equality of opportunity the […] The post Arntzen’s dangerously hard-to-follow logic appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
930 AM KMPT

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,964 Cases, 11 Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 280,965 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,964 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,123 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,486,799 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 566,205...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Infrastructure#Kootenai Tribal Council
streetfoodblog.com

Missoula’s hit kitchen is run by refugees

Sporting a crisp gray chef’s coat over a pink sweater, Ghalia Ahmad Fayez AlMasri doled out directions to her kitchen crew as Egyptian and Lebanese dance music thumped from a cellphone’s audio system. On this Tuesday night in March, Ms AlMasri’s crew of eight had 150 meals to organize — a complete sellout.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Two Republican primary races were omitted from Missoula's ballot

Two Missoula primary races for Republican precinct heads were omitted from the election ballot. Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman says the inadvertent omission was discovered on Monday with insufficient time to make a change before the June 7 election. In a letter to the local GOP central committee written...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Another Longtime Missoula Business Announces It’ll Close For Good

We all know the old saying about death and taxes being the only things that are certain in life. I would go ahead and throw in a third item for the list. Let's go with death, taxes, and surprising announcements from Missoula businesses. It definitely seems like there's no shortage when it comes to business openings and closings that take us by surprise.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update June 10

A vast difference in temperatures across Montana today. Clouds and rain kept it cool in the 60s in Missoula and Kalispell while sunshine warmed temperatures into the lower 90s around Jordan in the northeast. Radar shows rain across west central Montana around Missoula. Winds are generally sustained 5 to 15...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-15 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches above 5000 feet...including Marias Pass. Above 6000 feet, snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches with up to 2 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, especially on the ridgetops. * WHERE...West Glacier Region. * WHEN...From 6 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult in the backcountry, especially for those recreating throughout the high country of the Flathead Range... Swan Range...Whitefish Range and the high country of Glacier National Park. Periods of slushy roads are possible for Marias Pass Monday night into Tuesday morning.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Char-Koosta News

Mission Valley Animal Shelter needs your help

As one of the founders and a driving force of Mission Valley Animal Shelter for over 30 years, I am not hopeful about our future. The problem of stray dogs and dog packs in our area has worsened significantly and MVAS, as a small, privately-operated animal shelter, does not have the facility or funding to be a solution to this problem alone. Our kennel space is limited and we are at or over capacity all the time, unable to handle the large number of stray dogs; I fear a real tragedy in the making. Dogs are killing animals, biting children and attacking people.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Robs Missoula Gas Station, Resists Arrest

On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:04 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a local gas station in the 400 block of South Russell Street for a report of a robbery. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Missoula 911 received a panic alarm from a local...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy