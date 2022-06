LAKE COUNTY — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Council and the Lake County Commission announced an historic agreement to reduce the financial impact on local taxpayers and improve the delivery of services in Lake County and on the Flathead Reservation. Under the agreement, approved by resolution of each of the governing bodies, the Tribes and the County have agreed to collaborate and cooperate to identify solutions to repair, rehabilitate, and maintain roads, bridges and culverts on the Flathead Reservation and Lake County.

LAKE COUNTY, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO