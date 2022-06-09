High Times on the Hook For $5 Million In Unpaid Rent at Failed Union Square Dispensary Space

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- For the past 24 years, Larry Hashbarger and his team at AsiaSF have provided evenings of entertainment in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood for people from all over the world."I'm very proud of AsiaSF and what we've created over the years," he said.While people enjoy the food and drinks, they're really there for the cabaret starring transgender performers."I'm so proud that we have a business model that is successful but also makes a difference in the world," Hashbarger said.Hashbarger is a longtime fixture in San Francisco's nightlife community and he says he had his lightbulb moment for...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO