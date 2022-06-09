ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Times on the Hook For $5 Million In Unpaid Rent at Failed Union Square Dispensary Space

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh Times magazine’s foray into cannabis dispensaries has been fraught with troubles, and a judge just ruled they have to pay up the $5 million in back rent they’ve racked up on the former John Varvatos space in Union Square. SFist smelled something funny back in April...

sfist.com

