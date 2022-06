PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about the deadly three-vehicle accident that happened Thursday on Highway 165 in Phenix City. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office says one of its on-duty deputies was driving a vehicle involved in the crash. That deputy has been placed on paid leave pending the result of the investigation, which is being handled the Phenix City Police Department.

