A Lake County man escaped serious injury in a crash in which two people were killed Wednesday morning in Osceola County. The 36-year-old Groveland man had been driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck at 9:22 a.m. on State Road 60 when a 63-year-old Fort Pierce man driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was traveling in the opposite direction while attempting to pass a semi truck, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO