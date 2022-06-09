The Hudson Valley’s Favorite Hockey Hangouts – Where to Watch the Game

Howard Johnson’s — the restaurant chain, not the hotel company — appears to have finally gone extinct. The Times Union reports that the last remaining Howard Johnson’s in America, a 70-year-old restaurant located in Lake George, New York, did not open for business over the Memorial Day weekend and the property’s lease is listed for sale online. The restaurant appears to have last opened its doors in March. Once considered America’s largest restaurant chain, Howard Johnson’s was an ice cream-fueled New England stalwart that reportedly hit its heyday in the 1960’s and 1970’s, but shrunk in later years as other fast-food chains like McDonald’s took over the country. The last New England location closed in 2016.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO