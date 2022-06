A Spotsylvania man was apprehended by deputies in Fredericksburg, Virginia, after he dropped from the ceiling into a church during services Saturday evening. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, it received a tip that 52-year-old Troy Longwell, who had active warrants for his arrest in four different counties, was at a beauty salon at a strip mall on Warrenton Road near Interstate 95 in Fredericksburg, a news release said.

