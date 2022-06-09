ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Record and near-record heat arrives through the weekend

By Grant Tosterud
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore storms formed Thursday afternoon, bringing another chance for rain to parts of New Mexico through the evening. High pressure will put a lid on thunderstorms Friday and start a period of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year. Scattered storms have developed once again across...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

Hot temps with scattered showers west

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We did it again this afternoon – hitting 100° in Albuquerque. Friday, we broke a record high while Saturday we were a degree shy. We’ll slowly lose the record heat across our state as a ridge of high pressure moves into Texas. This will allow temps to “cool off” 2-3° Sunday. We’ll also see more cloud cover over central NM in the afternoon. A few of these will drop some measurable precip. as opposed to dry thunderstorms and virga. The best chance of this happening Sunday will be across the Sacramento Mountains northward into central New Mexico. Unfortunately, our higher wind gusts will return across the north where gusts will reach 30-40 mph. Monday even stronger wind gusts arrive as another storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This raises the red flags for both days with high wind gusts and low humidity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warm night as skies clear

Saturday saw record heat across the area! In fact Roswell reached 111° which nearly tied its all time record high. Otherwise, daily record highs were broken or tied all across the state. The high heat will begin shifting east across Texas beginning Sunday. We still have one more day with very hot temps across eastern NM where heat advisories are in effect. This means southeast NM will approach 110° once again. But overall, we’ll slowly lose the record heat and will “cool off” 2-3° Sunday. We’ll also see more cloud cover over central NM in the afternoon. A few of these will drop some measurable precip. as opposed to dry thunderstorms and virga. The best chance of this happening Sunday will be across the Sacramento Mountains northward into central New Mexico. Unfortunately, our higher wind gusts will return across the north where gusts will reach 30-45 mph. Monday even stronger wind gusts arrive as another storm pushes into the Pacific Northwest. This raises the red flags for both days with high wind gusts and low humidity.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Record heat with dry thunderstorms Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s going to be a scorcher today as temps soar well into the 100s. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect for much of New Mexico. The worst of the heat will be across eastern NM where air temps will approach 110°. Roswell will break its old previous record of 106° set last year under mostly sunny skies for central and eastern New Mexico. Across the west is where we’ll see scattered afternoon storms develop. Because the air is so dry, much of the rain will evaporate before reaching the ground. The exception to this will be over the higher spots in the Gila and along the Continental Divide. Our strong ridge of high pressure responsible for the record heat slowly departs to the east later in the weekend allowing weather conditions to turn much windier, especially north. We’ll see some of the moisture push into south-central NM Sunday with scattered PM storms into the Sacramento Mountains.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Looks Mostly Clear To Catch Rare Alignment Of 5 Planets This Month

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers have something fun to try and catch a glimpse of over the next few weeks, but it will require getting up early in the morning to see it. For the first time since December 2004 we’ll be treated to a rare alignment of five planets, all visible with the naked eye. To see this phenomenon you’ll want to look in the southeast sky about an hour before sunrise. From left to right you should be able to see Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. They will appear in a row in their natural order with relation to the sun. On the morning of June 24 you’ll get an added bonus with the waning crescent Moon positioned between Venus and Mars, serving as a stand in for where Earth would be seen in the planetary alignment. June mornings often produce a clear to mostly clear sky across Colorado, even when we’ve had thunderstorms on the previous day. If it is cloudy on the morning you choose to catch a glimpse try again the next day since it lasts for most of the month.
COLORADO STATE
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Belen, NM
City
Los Lunas, NM
KOAT 7

These are the fires that have burned in New Mexico in 2022

NEW MEXICO — TheCalf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire and the Black Fire have become two of the largest wildfires in New Mexico's recorded history. Dry conditions and strong winds coupled with the worst drought in New Mexico in 1,200 years have strained resources and created opportunities for wildfires to start across the state.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Pride Fest wraps up in Albuquerque Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pride Fest wrapped up Saturday with one of the week’s biggest events, the Pride Parade. Saturday morning, it brought thousands of people out to Central to celebrate. From Central Avenue to Girard, all the way to Expo New Mexico was filled with thousands of people young and old ready to celebrate LGBTQ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: McGinn's PistachioLand

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico offers many quirky attractions, but a 30-feet tall pistachio on the side of the road may top the list. For many people, it's an easily recognizable site in Alamogordo. "It took us three or four months, and it's beautiful," Tim McGinn, owner of McGinn's...
ALAMOGORDO, NM
#Thunderstorms#Heat Wave
krwg.org

KRWG News This Week- Voter turnout in New Mexico primary

This week, KC Counts talks with Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin who shares more about voter turnout in New Mexico's Primary election. Also, we get a preview of this year's Juneteenth Jazz Arts Festival in Las Cruces. Leora Zeitlin talks with Derek Lee, organizer of the event to learn more.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Marine killed in flight training crash had New Mexico roots

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia County native is among the five Marines killed in a flight training crash. Lance Corporal Evan Strickland was part of a five-man crew on an aircraft flying in California on Wednesday. Details are limited on what caused the crash and Marine officials are currently calling it a “mishap.”Strickland, who was […]
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KWTX

Texas Panhandle Officials: Avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Fire Department, Randall County Fire Department and Palo Duro Canyon park personnel are currently working multiple rescues in the canyon. This is due to extremely dangerous heat conditions. Officials are asking everyone to avoid Palo Duro Canyon trail usage and to be sure to stay...
CANYON, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico to host concerts and more this summer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer break is in full swing for most students in New Mexico, and with that comes a jam-packed summer lineup down at Expo New Mexico that’s got something for everyone. General Manager of Expo New Mexico, Dan Mourning recently explained all the events taking...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
iheart.com

Southwest Prepares For Deadly, Record-Setting Heat Wave

Over 30 million people are under heat alerts as the Southwest and Southern Plains prepare for a weekend with dangerously high temperatures. Dozen of new temperature records could be set as a heat dome settles over the western half of the country. On Friday (June 10), the forecasted high in...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Mo Donegal finishes 1st at Belmont, another Pletcher win

NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Donegal finished first and filly Nest was second, giving trainer Todd Pletcher a 1-2 finish at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday for his sixth victory in the Triple Crown race. Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile track in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, ahead of Nest and Skippylongstocking. Pletcher won the Belmont […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kion546.com

A ‘dangerous and deadly heat wave’ is on the way, the weather service warns

A “dangerous and deadly heat wave” is on the way for the Southwest through the weekend, the Phoenix National Weather Service warns. More than 30 million people are under heat alerts, and more than 50 daily high-temperature records could be broken through the weekend — including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on earth.
SACRAMENTO, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albuquerque, New Mexico

I added Albuquerque, New Mexico, to my RV calendar based on my desire to eat breakfast burritos every day. Seriously, that’s how I often plan my trips, based on places that I hear talked about a lot or read about with a great food scene. My nine favorite restaurants to experience in Albuquerque only whet my appetite for more Southwestern cuisine, so we (me and the hubby) are already talking about wintering there again this year. Here are the places that we really liked and are highly popular — plus the things we liked at each — in alphabetical order.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

